  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
Fashion
January 30, 2017

Verve Revival: 12 Cool Ways To Reinvent The Sari

Photographed by Abhay Singh. Styling by Divyak D'souza. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala. Models Courtesy: Naomi Janumala And Varsha Thapa, Anima Creative Management. Hair And make-up By Yianni Tsapatori, Anima Creative Management.

Here’s how you can layer the sari, for work and for play!

Embrace the fluidity of reinvention, with nine yards of versatility. Sharp or sexy, powerful or boho cool, make the sari your own in a look that is spirited and seamless.

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)

Close