Fashion
Verve Revival: 12 Cool Ways To Reinvent The Sari
Photographed by Abhay Singh. Styling by Divyak D'souza. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala. Models Courtesy: Naomi Janumala And Varsha Thapa, Anima Creative Management. Hair And make-up By Yianni Tsapatori, Anima Creative Management.
Embrace the fluidity of reinvention, with nine yards of versatility. Sharp or sexy, powerful or boho cool, make the sari your own in a look that is spirited and seamless.
(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)
Cotton shirt with leather patchwork, by Rajesh Pratap Singh; silk sari, from Ekaya. Both in New Delhi. Foil leather maxi skirt, by Abraham and Thakore, Noida. Crystal earrings, from Swarovski; diamond and ruby ring in pink gold, from Minawala. Both in Mumbai.
Silk sari, by Gaurav Jai Gupta, for Akaaro; velvet trouser suit, by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Both in New Delhi. Metal earrings, from Isharya; metal necklace, from Misho Designs. Both in Mumbai.
Left: cotton shirt, by Hemant and Nandita; pleated cotton culottes, from Bodice; silk sari, from Ekaya. All in New Delhi. Patent leather heels, by Abraham and Thakore, Noida. Pearl and metal earrings, from Dior; diamond ring, from The House of Rose. Both in Mumbai.
Right: cotton silk shirt, silk saree, both by Rajesh Pratap Singh; georgette cape, by Gaurav Gupta; silk blazer, by Ashish N Soni. All in New Delhi. Crystal ear cuﬀ, from Swarovski; crystal ear stud, from Isharya.
Both in Mumbai.
Georgette shirt, from Anupamaa; jute and steel choker, jute and steel tiered necklace, both from En Inde. Both in New Delhi. Patent leather heels, by Abraham and Thakore, Noida. Silk sari, by Payal Khandwala; pearl and resin earrings, enamel and metal bracelet, both from Dior; diamond and gold ring, from Minawala. All in Mumbai.
Wire mesh sari, by Rimzim Dadu, Noida. Silk georgette shirt, by Dhruv Kapoor, Gurugram. Emerald earrings, by Renu Oberoi, for Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery; metal and crystal necklace, crystal ring, both from Swarovski. Both in Mumbai.
Left: cotton blouse, by Arjun Saluja, for Rishta; silk sari, from Ekaya. Both in New Delhi. Diamond and emerald necklace, from Minawala; diamond and emerald bracelet, by Renu Oberoi, for Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Both in Mumbai.
Right: silk wrap-around sari, by Sanjay Garg, for Raw Mango, New Delhi. Linen jacket, by Anavila; sapphire and diamond earrings, from Minawala; ruby, tanzanite and emerald necklace, from The House of Rose. All in Mumbai.
Embroidered jeans, from Péro; silk coat, by Hemant and Nandita. Both in New Delhi. Linen sari, by Anavila; embroidered suede booties, from Christian Louboutin X Sabyasachi; multi-sapphire and diamond earrings by Renu Oberoi, for Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery; multi-finger ring with chain, from Gucci; metal ring, from Isharya. All in Mumbai.
Knit sweater, by Hemant and Nandita, New Delhi. Silk sari, by Payal Khandwala; metal and crystal cuﬀ, from Swarovski. Both in Mumbai. Metal earrings, at manifestdesign.in
Left: Cotton shirt, by Ashish N Soni; cotton sari, by Urvashi Kaur. Both in New Delhi. Diamond and ruby earrings, from Minawala; diamond and ruby necklace, by Renu Oberoi, for Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Both in Mumbai.
Right: Leather bralet, by Ragini Ahuja; cotton sari, by Urvashi Kaur. Both in New Delhi. Embroidered silk cover-up, by Anamika Khanna, Kolkata. Tanzanite, emerald, pink sapphire and diamond earrings, tanzanite, emerald and diamond necklace, both from The House of Rose, Mumbai.