Verve Exclusive: The Inspiration Behind Hermès’ Mini Dog Collection

Find out what led to the creation of this line of accessories…

Hermèsistible campaign featuring Mini Dog bracelets Hermèsistible campaign featuring Mini Dog bracelets Hermèsistible campaign featuring Mini Dog bracelets Hermèsistible campaign featuring Mini Dog bracelets

Hermès, a luxury house with a storied history, is known for borrowing from its legacy and reinterpreting gems from its archives. They did the same for their Mini Dog series of accessories. The collection that includes belts, gloves, bracelets and hats is seemingly a new interpretation of the brand’s iconic Collier de Chien collection. It features the same studs, loops and holes and if it sounds to you a bit like a dog collar, that’s because it is. Or at least that’s what it is inspired from — the founder Emile Hermès’ personal collection of dog collars.

Dog collars from the Hermès archives from the year 1923 Dog collars from the Hermès archives from the year 1923

