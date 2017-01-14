  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
January 14, 2017

Verve Exclusive: The Inspiration Behind Hermès’ Mini Dog Collection

Text by Tanisha Choudhury

Find out what led to the creation of this line of accessories…

Hermès, a luxury house with a storied history, is known for borrowing from its legacy and reinterpreting gems from its archives. They did the same for their Mini Dog series of accessories. The collection that includes belts, gloves, bracelets and hats is seemingly a new interpretation of the brand’s iconic Collier de Chien collection. It features the same studs, loops and holes and if it sounds to you a bit like a dog collar, that’s because it is. Or at least that’s what it is inspired from — the founder Emile Hermès’ personal collection of dog collars.

The Mini Dog colletion:

