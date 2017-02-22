  • February 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 02
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
February 22, 2017

Verve Exclusive: A look at Hermès’ whimsical windows

Text by Wyanet Vaz

Arty, dramatic and provocatively intelligent…

A perfectly hand-stitched piece cannot be rushed. Which is why almost two centuries ago, royal coronations would be put on hold until the arrival of fine Hermès carriage fittings. Most of their products, including the famous Birkin is constructed by a single artisan — a more traditional approach to manufacturing. Each bag takes 48 work hours to complete and their atelier produces only five or so each week.

The Hermès windows at the Mumbai flagship store pay homage to these well-made products through the theme ‘Object Sense’. They express the idea that an Hermès object lives with you and lives its own life too. The windows have been conceptualised by architect and product designer Rooshad Shroff, and draw inspiration from pop artist Roy Lichtenstein’s works. You can always tell a Lichtenstein by his tongue-in-cheek approach and mechanical pattern of dots. So, while you walk around Horniman Circle, stop to stare at the humorous display of ties emanating from a spray can, a bag that replaces the diamond on a ring… or a rarified world with its own values and ways of working.

Tags: Featured, Hermes, Online Exclusive, Window Display
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
Dim sum at Tim Ho Wan, Hong Kong, Michelin-starred establishments
Discover Hong Kong As The ‘City Of Cuisines’

Burberry February 2017 Show Finale,Fashion, London Fashion Week AW 2017
Burberry Continues To Carve Its Own Path With Its Latest Show

Colour block, New York Fashion Week Fall 2017, runway, Fashion
Top Takeaways from New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

Close