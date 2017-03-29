Fashion
Two Travellers Discover Magic in the Streets of Mumbai
Photographed by Errikos Andreou. Styling by Kshitij Kankaria. Assisted by Divya Balakrishnan And Virken Raina. Models Courtesy: TJ Bhanu, Toabh Talents. Wojciech Mazur, Anima Creative Management. Make-Up and Hair by Maniacha, Toabh Talents. Location Courtesy: Abode Bombay and Cafe Mondegar
(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)
Left: Striped jacket, by Sonal Verma, for Rara Avis; denim printed dress, by Urvashi Joneja. Both in New Delhi. Hoop earrings, socks and shoes, all stylist’s own.
Right: Yellow jacket, by Abhishek Paatni, for Zero Dot Zero; blue draped shirt, from Antar-Agni. Both in New Delhi. Shoes, stylist’s own. Denim jeans, beaded bracelets, both model’s own.
Left: Gold metallic jacket, from Scotch and Soda; white ruffle dress, from Chola. Both in Mumbai.
Right: Beige overcoat, by Anuj Bhutani, New Delhi. Hat, stylist’s own.
Bubblegum pink ruffle dress, by Gauri and Nainika, New Delhi. Denim jacket, sunglasses, both stylist’s own.
Left: Light pink jacket vest, from Khanijo; beige draped kurta, from Antar-Agni. Both in New Delhi.
Right: Metallic grey dress, by Shweta Kapur, for 431-88, Faridabad.
Left: Denim kimono jacket, by Anuj Bhutani; oatmeal jumpsuit, from Khanijo. Both in New Delhi. Beige jacket, stylist’s own.
Right: White and gold sequined dress, by Karn Malhotra, Mumbai.
Tropical print blazer, top, both by Farah Sanjana, Nagpur.
Left: Brown safari suit, pants, both from Khanijo, New Delhi. Honeycomb print shirt, from Chola, Mumbai.
Right: Tropical print pants, by Farah Sanjana, Nagpur.
Powder pink jumpsuit, from Khanijo, New Delhi.
Left: Organza printed dress, bralet and pants, all from Poochki, New Delhi. Cap, stylist’s own.
Right: Brown throw cardigan, by Urvashi Kaur; striped green shirt, from Ekam. Both in New Delhi.
Blue shirt, from Quo, New Delhi. Silk pants, from Scotch and Soda, Mumbai.
Left: Organza panda print bomber, from Poochki, New Delhi. Black jacket, from RAAMZ, Hyderabad. Striped black and white pants, from Chola, Mumbai. Cap, sunglasses, both stylist’s own.
Right: Metallic skirt, by Shweta Kapur, for 431-88, Faridabad. Military green jacket, from Scotch and Soda; black bikini, from Verandah. Both in Mumbai.