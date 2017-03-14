Luxury & Brands

Louis Vuitton’s Iconic Trunks Get Twisted

Well-designed and downright functional, Louis Vuitton’s rolling luggage is a lesson in modern luxury

Australian designer Marc Newson is widely acknowledged for his cool interpretation of classic objects. He is known for making things that he’d like to own himself. Back in 2014, he was one of six Louis Vuitton’s Celebrating Monogram ‘Iconoclasts’, where he created an aerodynamic backpack using the monogram canvas. Taking this association a step further, Newson has reinvented the brand’s luggage, adding his industrial aesthetic to the iconic trunk. ‘What compelled me to join forces with Louis Vuitton was the challenge to design a great piece of luggage, because like a lot of people, I travel frequently and I feel that I am in many ways uniquely placed to be able to do that, as a consumer more so than a designer.’

After 18 months of development, the result is a line of smartly engineered carry-ons — for an effortless experience even while you’re sprinting through an airport. The new rolling luggage is coated with the monogram Damier canvas, VVN leather, Taiga leather and includes seven rainbow hues in Epi leather.

While the brand’s traditional boxy shape is replaced with friendly rounded corners, Newson’s inventive flair can be seen in the extendable handle that retracts into the outside edge of the trunk. This key feature increases packing space by 13 per cent in comparison to other bags. The zip-pull lock system is revolutionary; elastic properties of the outer structure make it shock-absorbent, and the miniature wheels offer easy, 360 degree maneuvering — all while weighing less than three kilograms!

This collaboration is about crafting a travel-friendly experience, without forgetting that Louis Vuitton was founded to help the wealthy travel in comfort and style. And almost 160 years later, on the cusp of innovation and design, the brand still stays true to its vision.