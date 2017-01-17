Fashion

Top Takeaways From Louis Vuitton’s Tropical Cruise 2017 Collection

Making the case for athletic couture, Louis Vuitton experiments with ‘tech-thongs’ and performance fabrics

If breaking the internet is the new benchmark for success, look no further than Louis Vuitton’s Instagram-worthy location and upbeat Cruise collection, which garnered over 21,000 regrams and Twitter mentions, all in the span of one show. Designed by Brazilian artist Oscar Niemeyer, the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum (that almost resembles a spaceship) hosted a makeshift runway that spiralled around its outdoor plaza — a clear nod to creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s love for architecture and ability to make the storied fashion house of 1854 modern again. ‘In Rio de Janeiro, what I saw most of all was movement and an explosive energy that lives somewhere between modernism and tropicality. I was fascinated by the constant duality between nature and urbanism and the pictorial explosion it creates.’ Ghesquière sent out his hip squad of ‘LV girls’ in colourblocked dresses, hooded windbreakers, strappy rubber-heeled sandals (dubbed ‘tech- thongs’) and futebol prints. While the starting point for Cruise 2017 was the exoticism of Brazil, what stood out was the French maison’s radical vision of a dynamic, multicultural fashion universe.

Verve hand-picks the biggest takeaways….

Blast from the past

The boombox, a supersized version of the Petite Malle clutch, became the latest to join LV’s stable of iconic trunks. Called the ‘ghetto blaster’, this one is fitted with Bluetooth technology (so that it can play music).

Beyond athleisure

Calling it ‘the new aerodynamic silhouette’, Ghesquière’s vision came through in lightweight jersey dresses, flyaway basketball shorts and luxuriously embroidered parkas, all paired with new-age neoprene water sandals. Streamer skirts in brightly coloured swirls of reds and blues give the 47-look collection a taste of the tropics.

Reworking the damier

As old as the Eiﬀel Tower itself, Louis Vuitton’s signature canvas was reimagined to look more like the 1970s racing checks instead of the iconic chequerboard pattern. Featured on bags, wristbands, belts and accessories, this is the Damier in its sporty postmodern avatar.

Cut above

Keeping in mind the season, Ghesquière highlighted abstract cut- outs on surfer dresses and dramatically deconstructed scuba suits. This collection stands out because of his knack for making even ruﬄes and tassels look cutting edge and cool.

Print perfect

The line captured the energy of the country’s pop culture by paying homage to two major Brazilian artists. Hélio Oiticica’s idea of space inspired the capes and dresses that were crafted from tent canvas and parachute fabrics. Aldemir Martins’ Pelé-inspired prints were cast on Louis Vuitton classics. One version sees football players appearing to tackle the clasp on the iconic Twist bag.