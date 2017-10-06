Luxury & Brands

Top Shows And Hot Trends At Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

You know the industry is doing something right when a Stranger Things-themed tee makes an appearance on the runway

Top 4 shows

Alexander Mcqueen





Sarah Burton’s models with drenched hair sticking to their faces looked like they had just stepped into the Jardin du Luxembourg from Paris’ rain. They sashayed along the garden path in studded flat boots and dresses, some of which looked like they had been picked straight out of a summer reverie. The clothes were pretty tulle dresses decked with ruffles, in white, red and pink, sometimes with a heavy knit or trench coat thrown over the top that brought to mind British aristocrats gardening in their finery.

Balmain





The grandeur of the Palais Garnier made an opulent venue for the Balmain show. Opening the show was Natalia Vodianova in cool, pared-down patent leather dungarees worn over a crisp white shirt. Rousteing played with new shapes this season in a blur of feathers and tuft and pin and gold and frayed graphic. Breton stripes and sequin or latex tapered trousers and skirts were more wearable. The high-octane body-con silhouette took a new turn in the form of both midi and mini skirts, each with giant ruffles at the hem.

Louis Vuitton





Nicolas Ghesquière showed his SS18 collection in the medieval foundations of the Louvre Palace in the basement of the Louvre museum. Billowing sleeved tops and embroidered waistcoats that laced up at the back were inspired by 18th-century French aristocratic garments and Louis XIV, the Sun King. Brocade frock coats were paired with silk running shorts in myriad colours and patent leather jeans. These were teamed with the new LV sneaker, springy of sole and with an ankle-grazing tongue. Ghesquière pulled a nice coup here, making the past seem like the future. Drawing loud applause was the appearance of the Stranger Things tee.

Miu Miu





Neon socks in sandals. Nobody thought that they would make it to Paris’ runway, but the hipsters are having the last laugh. Miu Miu’s lace dresses layered over stripe tops and prints clashed. The set consisted of a red brick patio, white plastic garden chairs with pastel sponge seat pads. The colours mixed beautifully with each other without being outlandish but at the same time, the models looked like they had stepped out of a dollhouse.

Top 4 trends

Vinyl

(L-R): Christian Dior, Balmain, Aalto, Sonia Rykiel and Isabel Marant (L-R): Christian Dior, Balmain, Aalto, Sonia Rykiel and Isabel Marant

Feathers

(L-R): Nina Ricci, Maison Margiela, Ann Demeulemeester, Proenza Schouler and Rodarte (L-R): Nina Ricci, Maison Margiela, Ann Demeulemeester, Proenza Schouler and Rodarte

Sequins

(L-R): Giambattista Valli, Each x Other, Redemption, Balmain and Leonard (L-R): Giambattista Valli, Each x Other, Redemption, Balmain and Leonard

Bustier