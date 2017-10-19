  • October 2017
Beauty
October 19, 2017

This Festive Season, Take A Peek Into Alia Bhatt’s Beauty Diary

Text by Aparrna Gupta. Photograph by Tarun Vishwa

She wears only men’s fragrances as she doesn’t like most of the perfumes meant for women

Signature Statement
Hair brushed back, lots of mascara, soft brown eyeshadow and a hint of blush. I wear nude tones or bold hues on my lips, depending on how I am feeling at that moment.

Red-carpet Secret
I like to keep it simple and relatable. Dewy-fresh complexion and dramatic eyes!

Travel Essentials
I am not minimalistic when it comes to stuff in my beauty bag. I always carry a pouch with an eye cream, two to three lipsticks, a hair brush, a perfume and a moisturiser. I never know what I will need so I ensure I am ready to go anywhere, anytime!

Power Scent
I wear only men’s fragrances as I don’t like most of the perfumes meant for women. I associate certain fragrances with my films. For instance, during the shooting of 2 States (2014), it was Tom Ford. Dunhill is linked to Dear Zindagi (2016) as Shah Rukh Khan gifted me a Dunhill bottle on the sets.

Mum’s Advice
Place green tea bags under the eyes to treat dark circles and puffiness. This works like a dream.

Beauty Fetish
Lips. I need to constantly moisturise them. Maybelline New York Baby Lips in soft pink is always with me. Another absolute favourite is matt lipsticks.

