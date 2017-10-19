This Festive Season, Take A Peek Into Alia Bhatt’s Beauty Diary
Signature Statement
Hair brushed back, lots of mascara, soft brown eyeshadow and a hint of blush. I wear nude tones or bold hues on my lips, depending on how I am feeling at that moment.
Red-carpet Secret
I like to keep it simple and relatable. Dewy-fresh complexion and dramatic eyes!
Travel Essentials
I am not minimalistic when it comes to stuff in my beauty bag. I always carry a pouch with an eye cream, two to three lipsticks, a hair brush, a perfume and a moisturiser. I never know what I will need so I ensure I am ready to go anywhere, anytime!
Power Scent
I wear only men’s fragrances as I don’t like most of the perfumes meant for women. I associate certain fragrances with my films. For instance, during the shooting of 2 States (2014), it was Tom Ford. Dunhill is linked to Dear Zindagi (2016) as Shah Rukh Khan gifted me a Dunhill bottle on the sets.
Mum’s Advice
Place green tea bags under the eyes to treat dark circles and puffiness. This works like a dream.
Beauty Fetish
Lips. I need to constantly moisturise them. Maybelline New York Baby Lips in soft pink is always with me. Another absolute favourite is matt lipsticks.
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends