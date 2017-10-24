  • October 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 10
October 24, 2017

This Bollywood-Inspired Beauty Shoot Is A Major Blast From The Past!

Styling by Divyak D’souza. Photographed by Arsh Sayed. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala and Riddhi Vartak. Model Courtesy: Madhulika Sharma, Inega Model Management. Hair and Make-Up by Tenzin Kyizom, Inega Model Management

This season’s sartorial sizzlers blend with the cherry-picked looks of Bollywood screen sirens

’60s – Sharmila Tagore

The exaggerated winged liner coupled with a bouffant-esque hair makes a case for sensual dressing

’70s – Zeenat Aman

The romantic era was all about free spirit with natural radiant skin, fuss-free tresses and a willingness to experiment

’80s – Rekha

Catch the gold fever with metallic eyes paired with pout-perfect wine lips for some added drama

’90s – Karisma Kapoor

The post-gym glow accentuated with flushed cheeks and poker-straight hair is reminiscent of the ’90s

2000s – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Luminescent skin, short layered locks and smudged, kohl-rimmed eyes hint at an unapologetically individualistic countenance

