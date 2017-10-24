Fashion

This Bollywood-Inspired Beauty Shoot Is A Major Blast From The Past!

This season’s sartorial sizzlers blend with the cherry-picked looks of Bollywood screen sirens

’60s – Sharmila Tagore

Black shirt, from Gucci; sari, by Satya Paul; earrings and ring, both from Tribe Amrapali. All in Mumbai

The exaggerated winged liner coupled with a bouffant-esque hair makes a case for sensual dressing

’70s – Zeenat Aman

White bow top, by Masaba; black leather skirt, from Zara; shoes, by Christian Louboutin; black choker, from Accessorize; gold-plated band, from Minerali; crystal bracelet, from Outhouse; emerald ring, from The Line, at Le Mill. All in Mumbai. Floral Fyre, at Melorra; graphic moon earrings, from Eurumme.

The romantic era was all about free spirit with natural radiant skin, fuss-free tresses and a willingness to experiment

’80s – Rekha

Gold dress, from Zara; star pendant, from Valliyan by Nitya Arora; ring, from Isharya. All in Mumbai.

Catch the gold fever with metallic eyes paired with pout-perfect wine lips for some added drama

’90s – Karisma Kapoor

Velvet dress, from Vero Moda; ring, from Minerali, both in Mumbai. Earrings, from Anomaly by Anam.

The post-gym glow accentuated with flushed cheeks and poker-straight hair is reminiscent of the ’90s

2000s – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bomber jacket, by Aniket Satam; maxi dress, from French Connection; shimmer skirt, from Gucci; sunglasses, from Ray-Ban; earrings and bracelet, both from The Line, at Le Mill. All in Mumbai.

Luminescent skin, short layered locks and smudged, kohl-rimmed eyes hint at an unapologetically individualistic countenance