These Fragrances Are Naughty And Nice With A Hint Of Florals And A Touch Of Spice

The festive season, cast an intriguing spell on those around you!

1. Nina Ricci L’Extase Caresse de Roses

A symphony of Bulgarian and Turkish roses, violets and peonies laid on a base of musk makes your skin feel magical.

2. Bvlgari Splendida Jasmin Noir

Jasmine, green gardenia and tonka beans make this an audacious scent.

3. Hugo Hugo Boss Woman

The unconventional pairing of jasmine and black tea is for the woman who exudes glamour.

4. Missoni Missoni For Women

Jasmine, which sits at its heart, lends the fragrance its sensual character.

5. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh

This neo classic is appreciated as much for its bottle as for its blend of rose and jasmine with litchi, cedar and plum.

6. Salvatore Ferragamo Uomo

The Italian luxury house reinterprets timeless masculine elegance, as zesty notes of cardamom and pepper lead to a sweet trail of tiramisu.

7. Narciso Rodriguez Bleu Noir

An intensely aromatic affair with musk and spices define this clean and sharp composition.

8. Mont Blanc Lady Emblem

Inspired by the shape of a diamond, this bottle houses a potion of rose, raspberry and sandalwood.

All fragrances available at various boutiques across Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla