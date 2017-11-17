Fashion
These Designers’ Organic Ensembles Will Help You Connect With Your Conscience
Photographed by Abhay Singh. Styling by Divyak D’souza. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala, Riddhi Vartak and Keyuri Sangoi. Model Courtesy: Riya Sisodia, Inega Model Management. Make-Up by George Kritikos; Hair by Franco Vallelonga; Both from Faze Model Management
Ruffle dress, by Rahul Mishra, New Delhi. Pendulum earrings, by Ioanna Koulouri, at www.cultcurators.com Cuff, from Anomaly by Anam, at www.anomalybyanam.com
Jacket (worn as dress), from Péro, New Delhi. Earrings, from Vasundhara, Kolkata. Gloves, fishnet stockings, stylist’s own.
Jacket, by Rahul Mishra; pants, from Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta. Both in New Delhi. Cotton poplin white blouse, from Dior; grey tie, from The Source; earrings, from Swarovski. All in Mumbai.
Jacket, pants, both from Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta, New Delhi. Block printed turtleneck, from Anavila; earrings, from Swarovski. Both in Mumbai. Moonlit Monochrome necklace, by Tedi Kersarovsk, at www.cultcurators.com
Stripe shirt, from Abraham & Thakore; Ochre Pleated Zari Kota dress, by Urvashi Kaur. Both in New Delhi. Necklace (worn as brooch), from Vasundhara, Kolkata. Fringe jacket, from Dior, Mumbai.
Red crinkle square dress, by Wendell Rodricks, Goa. Earrings, from Swarovski, Mumbai. Custom-made headgear, stylist’s own.