December 22, 2017

The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

Compiled by Shubham Ladha

The countdown to Christmas is on. If you haven’t finished your shopping yet, we compile a list of 25 gifting ideas that are sure to impress

As the air gets nippy and we prepare to warm the cockles of our hearts with family and friends, let’s not forget ’tis the season of giving. And what better way to give, than in style?

    A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens Special Edition, Barnes & Noble
    Royal Oak Chronograph, Audemars Piguet
    Bronze Glow Highlighting Powder, Bobbi Brown
    Sublimage Voyage La Crème La Brume Ultimate Skin Regeneration, Chanel
    Sneakers, Corneliani
    Luggage Trolley, Fendi and Rimowa
    Soundarya Gift Box, Forest Essentials
    Serai Glasses (Set of 6), Good Earth
    Mystic Cat Sweatshirt illustrated by Spanish Artist Ignasi Monreal, Gucci
    Arbre de Vie Blanket, Hermès
    House of Jo Malone Gift Box, Jo Malone
    The Divine Holiday Skincare Regimen, L’Occitane En Provence
    Baby Pero Night Suit, Le Mill
    Impérial Golden Sparkle Limited Edition, Moët & Chandon
    Dr Seuss Limited Edition Notebook, Moleskine
    Felicita’ Fountain Pen, Red Velvet, Montegrappa
    Nautic N°1, Nappa Dori
    Cloud Cover Sari, Nicobar
    Gift Box, No-Mad 97% India
    Gold Dress, Payal Khandwala
    Soha Shirt, Rabia Jacket, Marinda Skirt, Raw Mango
    Cufflinks, Sunil Mehra
    The Caribou Bit Tea Box, TeaBox
    Spinner Body Butter Gift Box, The Body Shop
    Christmas Gift Box Set, The Label Life
Tags: Christmas, Fashion, Featured, Gift, Gifting, Guide, Ideas, Luxury, Online Exclusive, Presents, Style
