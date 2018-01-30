Fashion

The Sketches Behind Your Favourite Designer’s Ensembles At LFW S/S 2018

While inspecting these outfits on Lakmé Fashion Week’s runway is all well and good, what really interests us is going behind the scenes to examine their first sketches that present their creative genius in all its glory. Come marvel with us….

Anita Dongre

With ‘Songs of Summer’, Anita reintroduces ’50s inspired pleated midi skirts, jumpsuits, wrap tops, long line jackets, tunics and crop tops with light hand embroidery, zardozi and gottapatti details. Classic lehengas and draped saris in cool fabrics with customised flower patterns bridge the fashion eras of traditional and contemporary together for a bride to ensure that she looks resplendent, confident and radiant.

Payal Singhal

Payal Singhal’s ‘Saira’ dips into history, tracing the influence of Islam on art, textiles and architecture in regions like Turkey, Morocco, Persia, Mughal India, Iran, and Afghanistan. The collection features luxurious silks, jamavars and brocades accentuated with delicate organzas and tulle. Muted tones of rose, blue, mint are punctuated with deep solid hues of navy, violet and black while calling attention to time-honoured techniques that have been passed down for generations.

Anushree Reddy

This season, the label’s classic florals are depicted by hand-drawn and tone-on-tone embroideries that explore zardozi work to infuse the charm of traditional artistry. Narrating the story of her collection ‘Pink ‘The Navy Blue of India’’, Anushree reveals a palette of peachy pinks that give way to fuchsia, finally fading in blush pink with an accent of mustard yellows. Soft fabrics like sheer organzas, pure silks and khadi cotton have been employed for the characterisation of the collection while highlighting the magic of pastels.

Saaksha & Kinni

The designer duo’s collection titled ‘Forza’, which is Italian for strength originated from the idea of looking at clothes as psychological armour. These include the angarkha, once worn by men in court and on the battlefields — a sharp piece of design that served to protect — and its flouncier cousin, the kedia, which was fierce in its femininity. Saaksha and Kinni have interpreted this ideology through the intermingling of bandhani and batik with the dark florals they have come to be known for.

SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi

This season, SVA’s collection titled ‘Dahlia’ draws inspiration from the backwaters of Kerala and the conspicuous twin qualities of elegance and dignity that it exudes. The spring/summer showcase borrows elements and motifs from the bageechas and backwaters of Kerala and merges it beautifully to create bespoke pieces and occasional hexagonal weaves for the label’s ensembles. Intricate motifs such as orchids, cane weaves and jaali patterns are translated onto outfits with sunset orange, salmon pink, forest green and desert-sand beige dominating this season’s hues.