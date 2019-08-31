Fashion

The Personal Style Edit At Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive ’19

Verve photographer Joshua Navalkar captures the best looks spotted off the runway

Inderjit Nagi

Creative and artistic consultant in fashion, photography, film-making

Describe your style

My closet is stocked with Indian fabrics, textiles and weaves. I use them to design clothes which have Western silhouettes.

What according to you is the state of individuality in 2019?

Individuality is a key feature of the times we are living in right now. The world has opened up and people are embracing their true selves. Speaking, showcasing, and wearing your truth is the current mantra.

What are the social, cultural and geographical influences have helped you build this style?

I pick up statement pieces and fabrics from remote villages in Bhuj, Kutch, Rajasthan, and southern India. My sense of style is also expressed through my queerness and that makes fashion a powerful tool for me.

What is the future of fashion?

Everyone used to look like robots, now it’s to each his own. I believe the fashion industry is going to value personal style more and stray away from the concept of trends. Individuality will shape the future of fashion and artists are going to break the rules.

Sahil Gulati

Fashion designer and stylist

What according to you is the state of individuality in 2019?

People are experimenting and not following the forecast. Individuals are following their mood, and celebrating their personality.

What social, cultural, geographical influences do you recall that helped you build this style?

Gender fluidity and sustainable fashion.

What’s the best thing about being a young creative in India?

You are not judged for what you are doing. You can do what you want to do.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

I’ve stopped looking for inspiration. Now I don’t follow anything – I just do what I think. I’m in a good space now because of that thought process.

Aradhana Buragohain

Former Miss India and runway model

Describe your style

Street and comfort — fashion should not be uncomfortable.

What according to you is the state of individuality in 2019?

It’s a work in progress. There is still a long way to go. People can express themselves after Section 377 got partially struck down and are also open to accepting change.

What is the future of fashion?

Bright and sustainable. It’s not just about fashion, now it’s also about saving the planet.

What music are you listening to?

It depends on my mood. Mostly techno as it keeps me up and going all the time.

Arjun Zander

Model

Describe your style.

I find different characters in all my looks and I interpret it in my own way Also, I love the good ol’ ’90s vibe.

What is the future of fashion?

To interpret the old in a new light.

What music are you listening to?

Jazz, relaxing music.

Gaurav Jagtiani

Brand and design consultant at Urvashi Kaur

What social, cultural, geographical influences do you recall that helped you build this style?

I am part-Sindhi and part-Bengali. I get cultural mish-mash really well, and choose things from cultures I like. For instance, a mix of organic with inorganic, plastic with khadi. I don’t think things have to be put in boxes so I mix the box up partly because of my culturally varied background.

What’s the best thing about being a young creative in India?

We are fashioning our own movement as opposed to aping things that were given to us. We are learning to speak in our own fashion language collectively, and that is an important defining moment for us as young creatives in India.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

These days, we are against a backdrop that is culturally messy and we are going through a transition, not just as a society but as a race. All major creative work, fashion, design or art, is shaped by tumultuous societal changes and we are in the midst of it. It’s not a small change and the world is turning upside down. Inspiration comes from everywhere around you politically, socially and ecologically. Each one of us should find our resonance in the chaos and then work with it. My inspiration comes from the crazy world outside of me, all around us, we are in the midst of our inspiration.

Siddhi Karwa

Fashion and travel blogger @settlesubtle

Describe your style

Street, easy-going, anti-fit, unconventional.

What according to you is the state of individuality in 2019?

Trends should not pressure one into making choices. Just wear what you want.

What social, cultural, geographical influences do you recall that helped you build this style?

I am a travel blogger and all my fashion is derived from the places that I visit. For instance, what I’m wearing today is Tokyo-inspired – Japanese fashion has always been a major influence.

What music are you listening to?

My current favourite is Instant Crush by Daft Punk ft. Julian Casablancas.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

Instagram and street-style. I pick ideas from the locals I spot and tweak them into what I like.

Pushkar Vaze

Fashion stylist



Describe your style.

Experimental. I try and style my clothes differently every time I wear them.



What is the future of fashion?

For me the future of fashion would be investing in timeless clothing items irrespective of fast moving trends and seasons.



What is the best thing about being a young creative in India?

We can gather inspiration from different cultures in India. Aesthetics have evolved and are becoming global. We’re moving away from the clichés our country was associated with.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

Various online resources one of which is Pinterest.



What music are you listening to?

Techno and Psy.

Akanksha Maurya

Model

Describe your style.

My personal style is driven by comfort. I’m more confident when I am in relaxed clothing.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

Supermodel Bella Hadid inspires me.



What music are your listening to?

It depends on my mood. I listen to soothing music when I go to bed or rock music when I want to party and sometimes even Bollywood.

Ashwini Narayan

Sari stylist and drape artist

Describe your style

I wear a sari at least thrice a week. I think the silhouettes offer great comfort. They can be draped in varied styles, and they promote sustainability.

What is the future of fashion?

The future of fashion, and mankind at large, is sustainable. The Amazon rainforest is burning and we are facing a water crisis. We all need to make more responsible choices.

Paras Chawla

Founder at Naka Clothing

Describe your style.

I take inspiration from street culture, which you see reflected in my personal style.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

I’m influenced by social media and friends who are artists.

Best thing about being a young creative in India?

Young creatives have been promoted and can have a presence alongside old labels who have been around since a decade.

What music are you listening to?

Hip-hop and techno.

Afshan Virani

Co-founder at Sole Stories



Describe your style.

Classic, bohemian and edgy.

What social, cultural, geographical influences do you recall that helped you build this style?

Earlier, I used to work as a flight attendant, which allowed me to travel to different countries. Today, my style reflects my interactions with people from different cultures.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

Interacting with different people to learn about their idea of style. Also, vintage pieces inspire me. I love going through my grandmother’s wardrobe.

What music are you listening to?

Sufi, folk, rock and metal.

Aishwarya Singh

Model

What is the state of individuality in 2019?

It’s important to nurture and embrace what you are and where you come from, in spite of the pressure of looking a particular way or talking in a particular language.

What social, cultural, geographical influences do you recall that help you build this style?

I come from a small town in eastern Uttar Pradesh and I was mesmerised by the way my mother would dress up at the last minute with no make-up. She’d wear a basic salwar kameez and would still stand out in the crowd. She was always comfortable in what she wore – she’d dress up according to the weather and the place we lived.

What is the future of fashion?

The future is in the basics – sustainable clothing and zero waste products.

Where do you find your fashion inspiration these days?

I love fashion and Instagram is a major influence. I enjoy styling my clothes in more than one way.