Luxury & Brands

The Most Exciting Beauty Looks From NYFW Spring 2018

The bold beauty trend makes a comeback

If Spring 2019 runways at New York Fashion Week are any indication of beauty trends to come, it’s time to make way for big, bold beauty statements. From sultry smoky eyes, to bold red lips and floral headpieces, to glitter lids and 3D liner wings, the comeback of bold beauty trends is here and taking over top runways like Rodarte, Tom Ford, Jeremy Scott and Marc Jacobs.

Major Takeaway – Romantic hues

Spotted at: Rodarte, NYFW

Dramatic floral head pieces and art-deco inspired metal stars, bold red lips and sweeps of powdery blue and yellow shadow added dreaminess to the Rodarte show.

Major Takeaway – Scrunchies

Spotted at: Hardware LND, NYFW

From velvet, plaid, bright colours to lacy versions – once an ‘80s sensations, the ubiquitous scrunchie is this season’s hair hero we all need.

Major Takeaway – Glitter lids

Spotted at: Tadashi Shoji, NYFW

Pointed, colour-block glitter lids are a major statement and an easily doable look. Just tone down the glitter for a subdued, more wearable statement.

Major Takeaway – Smoky eyes

Spotted at: Tom Ford, NYFW

Dark, broody eyes topped off with layers of mascara and strong brows from this show are testament to the fact that this look will always be in style.

Major Takeaway – A touch of Harajuku

Spotted at: Jeremy Scott, NYFW

How about a dab of glitter for your lips? Or 3D wings that stick out of your liner? Scott’s models paid homage to Harajuku-esque beauty trends with pink being the colour of the hour.

Major Takeaway – Burgundy lips

Spotted at: Cushnie et Ochs, NYFW

Bring out your sweaters, pull on your boots and top off your lips with this decadent shade that screams Fall with every stroke.

Major Takeaway – Classic Glamour

Spotted at: Brandon Maxwell, NYFW

A look that most of us have tried pulling off at least once in our lifetimes. Major props for tracing the cupid’s bow with silvery-white glitter that took the look to a whole new level.

Major Takeaway – Graphic liners

Spotted at: Self Portrait, NYFW

One of the chicest beauty trends to come out of NYFW, the graphic liner is best pulled off in softer shades such as white.

Major Takeaway – Smoky sweeps

Spotted at: Marc Jacobs, NYFW

Subversive rainbow dye jobs and eccentric bangs aside, one of the biggest takeaway from the show was this exciting new shadow technique that’s basically pressed glitter stretched across the lids.