The Met Gala 2018: A Divine Intervention

This year, fashion’s biggest night out was nothing short of a heavenly experience
For years now, the first Monday in May is earmarked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala or simply known as the Met Ball. This year, religion — of all themes — pervaded the event, for a change.
With the theme being “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, mere mortals from Hollywood and fashion influencers from across the world ascended the stairway through the pearly gates into what could be called fashion heaven. This was the museum’s biggest exhibit yet, featuring 150 pieces — including a papal vestment lent by the Sistine Chapel.
After touring the exhibit, the guests were floored by a surprise performance of ‘Like a Prayer’ by who else, but Madonna.
Akin to a parade, the red carpet was fluttering with stars and designers, all looking holier than thou. From crowns and wings to Vatican yellows and papal reds…the fashion was a divine intervention of styles, personalities and visual beauty.
Alek Wek in H&M's Conscious Collection
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton
Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn
Amanda Seyfried in Prada
Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera
Amber Valetta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Anne Hathaway in Valentino
Ariana Grande in Vera Wang
Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace
Cara Delevigne in Dior Couture
Cardi B in Moschino
Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino
Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu
Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung
Donatella Versace in Atelier Versace
Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan
Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra
Frances McDormand in Valentino
Greta Gerwig in The Row
Irina Shayk in Atelier Versace
Janelle Monae in Marc Jacobs
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Lopez in Balmain
Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg
Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta
Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Katy Perry in Atelier Versace
Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren Collection
Kim Kardashian West in Atelier Versace
Lana Del Rey in Gucci
Lena Waithe in Carolina Herrera
Lily Collins in Givenchy
Madonna in Jean-Paul Gaultier
Mary J Blige in Atelier Versace
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in The Row
Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias
Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection
Olivia Munn in H&M Conscious Collection
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Collection
Rihanna in Maison Margiela Artisanal
Rita Ora in Prada
Rooney Mara in Givenchy
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Ralph Lauren Collection
Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton
Salma Hayek in Altuzarra
Sarah Paulson in Prada
Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton
Solange Knowles in Iris Van Herpen
SZA in Atelier Versace
Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne
Trace Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection
Uma Thurman in Gabriella Hearst
Winnie Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger
Zendaya in Atelier Versace
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello