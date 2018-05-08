  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
May 08, 2018

The Met Gala 2018: A Divine Intervention

Text by Shubham Ladha

This year, fashion’s biggest night out was nothing short of a heavenly experience

For years now, the first Monday in May is earmarked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala or simply known as the Met Ball. This year, religion — of all themes — pervaded the event, for a change.

With the theme being “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, mere mortals from Hollywood and fashion influencers from across the world ascended the stairway through the pearly gates into what could be called fashion heaven. This was the museum’s biggest exhibit yet, featuring 150 pieces — including a papal vestment lent by the Sistine Chapel.

After touring the exhibit, the guests were floored by a surprise performance of ‘Like a Prayer’ by who else, but Madonna.

Akin to a parade, the red carpet was fluttering with stars and designers, all looking holier than thou. From crowns and wings to Vatican yellows and papal reds…the fashion was a divine intervention of styles, personalities and visual beauty.

  Alek Wek, H&M Conscious Collection
    Alek Wek in H&M's Conscious Collection
  Alicia Vikander, Louis Vuitton
    Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton
  Amal Clooney, Richard Quinn
    Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn
  Amanda Seyfried, Prada
    Amanda Seyfried in Prada
  Amber Heard, Carolina Herrera
    Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera
  Amber Valetta, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
    Amber Valetta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
  Anne Hathaway, Valentino
    Anne Hathaway in Valentino
  Ariana Grande, Vera Wang
    Ariana Grande in Vera Wang
  Bella Hadid, Chrome Hearts
    Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts
  Blake Lively, Atelier Versace
    Blake Lively in Atelier Versace
  Cara Delevigne, Dior Couture
    Cara Delevigne in Dior Couture
  Cardi B, Moschino
    Cardi B in Moschino
  Chadwick Boseman, Atelier Versace
    Chadwick Boseman in Atelier Versace
  Cynthia Erivo, Valentino
    Cynthia Erivo in Valentino
  Dakota Fanning, Miu Miu
    Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu
  Diane Kruger, Prabal Gurung
    Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung
  Donatella Versace, Atelier Versace
    Donatella Versace in Atelier Versace
  Doutzen Kroes, Sies Marjan
    Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan
  Emilia Clarke, Dolce & Gabbana
    Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana
  Emma Stone, Louis Vuitton
    Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
  Evan Rachel Wood, Altuzarra
    Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra
  Frances McDormand, Valentino
    Frances McDormand in Valentino
  Greta Gerwig, The Row
    Greta Gerwig in The Row
  Irina Shayk, Atelier Versace
    Irina Shayk in Atelier Versace
  Janelle Monae, Marc Jacobs
    Janelle Monae in Marc Jacobs
  Jennifer Connelly, Louis Vuitton
    Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton
  Jennifer Lopez, Balmain
    Jennifer Lopez in Balmain
  Jourdan Dunn, Diane von Furstenberg
    Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg
  Kate Bosworth, Oscar de la Renta
    Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta
  Kate Moss, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
    Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
  Katy Perry, Atelier Versace
    Katy Perry in Atelier Versace
  Kerry Washington, Ralph Lauren Collection
    Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren Collection
  Kim Kardashian West, Atelier Versace
    Kim Kardashian West in Atelier Versace
  Lana Del Rey, Gucci
    Lana Del Rey in Gucci
  Lena Waithe, Carolina Herrera
    Lena Waithe in Carolina Herrera
  Lily Collins, Givenchy
    Lily Collins in Givenchy
  Madonna, Jean-Paul Gaultier
    Madonna in Jean-Paul Gaultier
  Mary J Blige, Atelier Versace
    Mary J Blige in Atelier Versace
  Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, The Row
    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in The Row
  Mindy Kaling, Vassilis Zoulias
    Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias
  Naomi Watts, Michael Kors Collection
    Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection
  Olivia Munn, H&M Conscious Collection
    Olivia Munn in H&M Conscious Collection
  Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren Collection
    Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Collection
  Rihanna, Maison Margiela Artisanal
    Rihanna in Maison Margiela Artisanal
  Rita Ora, Prada
    Rita Ora in Prada
  Rooney Mara, Givenchy
    Rooney Mara in Givenchy
  Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ralph Lauren Collection
    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Ralph Lauren Collection
  Ruth Negga, Louis Vuitton
    Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton
  Salma Hayek, Altuzarra
    Salma Hayek in Altuzarra
  Sarah Paulson, Prada
    Sarah Paulson in Prada
  Sienna Miller, Louis Vuitton
    Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton
  Solange, Iris Van Herpen
    Solange Knowles in Iris Van Herpen
  SZA, Atelier Versace
    SZA in Atelier Versace
  Tessa Thompson, Thom Browne
    Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne
  Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Kors Collection
    Trace Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection
  Uma Thurman, Gabriella Hearst
    Uma Thurman in Gabriella Hearst
  Winnie Harlow, Tommy Hilfiger
    Winnie Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger
  Zendaya, Atelier Versace
    Zendaya in Atelier Versace
  Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz
    Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Tags: Catholic, Catholicism, Designers, Fashion, Fashion's Biggest Night Out, Featured, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Hollywood, Mat Gala, Met Ball, Met Ball 2018, Met Gala 2018, Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala 2018, Online Exclusive, Papal, Religion, Style, The Vatican, Vestments
