The Met Gala 2018: A Divine Intervention

This year, fashion’s biggest night out was nothing short of a heavenly experience

For years now, the first Monday in May is earmarked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala or simply known as the Met Ball. This year, religion — of all themes — pervaded the event, for a change.

With the theme being “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, mere mortals from Hollywood and fashion influencers from across the world ascended the stairway through the pearly gates into what could be called fashion heaven. This was the museum’s biggest exhibit yet, featuring 150 pieces — including a papal vestment lent by the Sistine Chapel.

After touring the exhibit, the guests were floored by a surprise performance of ‘Like a Prayer’ by who else, but Madonna.

Akin to a parade, the red carpet was fluttering with stars and designers, all looking holier than thou. From crowns and wings to Vatican yellows and papal reds…the fashion was a divine intervention of styles, personalities and visual beauty.