Fashion

The Cool Kids Of Queer Fashion: The Pot Plant By Resham Karmchandani And Sanya Suri

The charming label’s installation at Queer Aesthetics Now aims to separate sexuality from fashion

Label talk: A brand that celebrates the age-old charm of natural fabrics, The Pot Plant’s ensembles explore the possibility of moulding supposedly feminine fabrics like chanderi, silk and bandhani into garments that are just that – ‘garments’; a non-gender confirmative entity.

A breakdown of the installation: The label’s installation at Queer Aesthetic Now sums up founders Resham Karmchandani And Sanya Suri ‘s love for fashion aesthetics that are not restrictive. As a label that believes in inclusive and comfortable fashion, their aim with their installation titled ‘I Am’ is to separate sexuality from fashion, driven by the logic that if gender norms and labels are irrelevant in defining oneself they shouldn’t influence the visual representation of who we ought to be either.

Designer speak: “Gender-fluid fashion is not about taking away one’s individuality and presenting aesthetics that are homogeneous. Instead, it is about eschewing labels and eradicating the aesthetic boundaries that limit us from choosing what we wish to wear,” asserts Resham Karmchandani.

Queer Aesthetics Now will host a special exhibit and an engaging panel discussion on the 20th of January, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. This will be followed by high tea alongside a special dance performance. For full event details, go to www.indiaculturelab.org