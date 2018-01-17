Fashion

The Cool Kids Of Queer Fashion: Kristy De Cunha

The bold designer’s installation at Queer Aesthetics Now aims to create an inclusive and accepting world for mankind

Label talk: Kristy De Cunha’s bold prints and eclectic colours are reflective of narratives that are very close to her heart — those of love, longing, loss and finding oneself.

Breaking down the installation: De Cunha’s inspiration for this piece was Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter (1850) in which adulteress Hester Prynne wore a scarlet A to mark her shame. What was her crime? Just that she chose to love beyond boundaries. She envisions an inclusive and accepting world for mankind where people aren’t scoffed at because of whom they fall in love with.

Designer speak: “Our world is obsessed with defining sexuality for everyone. Attaching labels. Moral shaming. We, as humans, need to realise that it takes no compromise to give someone their right to love. It costs no money to respect the choices. Desire is desire. Love is love. Only by speaking out can we break through these moral cages and create a lasting change,” says Kristy.

Queer Aesthetics Now will host a special exhibit and an engaging panel discussion on the 20th of January, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. This will be followed by high tea alongside a special dance performance. For full event details, go to www.indiaculturelab.org