The Best Of Retro Fashion: Flamboyant Patterns, Exaggerated Silhouettes And Colour-Blocked Separates
’80s INSPIRED BLAZERS
Power Structure
If you had to pick one retro-inspired trend for your personal closet what would it be?
I love that bell-bottoms have made a comeback. These wide-legged trousers make me feel sassy and comfortable. If I were to make this style my own, I would pair the pants with a lace crop top, matching heels and a dainty rose gold-bracelet.
JUMPSUITS
Under Cover
How often do you wear prints? Have you experimented with the print-on-print trend?
I often wear printed garments. One of my favourite outfits for summer is a dress with a ditsy print paired with flat sandals and a hat. Styling mixed prints also works well for me; a shirt with a geometric pattern and a floral skirt can give off a classy vibe. But the most versatile would have to be the animal print. I can be as flexible as I want with it, and I can wear it anytime, anywhere and still look amazing.
OPTICAL ILLUSION PRINTS
Eye Spy
What songs would make it to your retro playlist?
I would include songs from the ’90s: Man! I feel like a Woman by Shania Twain, Scatman by Scatman John, Believe by Cher and What is Love by Haddaway.
Who is your style icon?
I look up to Kate Moss because she pioneered so many popular styles and has countless noteworthy outfits to her credit, which she always carried off with true confidence.
FEMININE MAXIMALISM
Dolled Up
Which look do you prefer — feminine maximalism or power suits?
I wouldn’t pick one over the other as each ensemble has its own personality and place. I would prefer to be all dolled up when I’m partying or celebrating. On the other hand, power suits are sharp and structured, so they would work best at a more formal gathering.
LUNGIS
Style Check
How do you decide your outfits in the morning?
It depends on my mood and also the weather outside. However, I try to pick something that defines my personality and is more on the lines of cool, fuss-free fashion. A cap or a hat, a pair of sneakers, a boho jumpsuit and a classic denim jacket are the hero pieces of my wardrobe.
