Fashion

The Best Of Retro Fashion: Flamboyant Patterns, Exaggerated Silhouettes And Colour-Blocked Separates

Verve spins a kitschy tale of vintage-meets-modern with model Sanjeevani Deoghare, as she slips into the biggest hits from the good ol’ days – jumpsuits, ’80s-inspired power blazers, optical illusion prints, lungis and feminine maximalism

’80s INSPIRED BLAZERS

Power Structure

If you had to pick one retro-inspired trend for your personal closet what would it be?

I love that bell-bottoms have made a comeback. These wide-legged trousers make me feel sassy and comfortable. If I were to make this style my own, I would pair the pants with a lace crop top, matching heels and a dainty rose gold-bracelet.

JUMPSUITS

Under Cover

How often do you wear prints? Have you experimented with the print-on-print trend?

I often wear printed garments. One of my favourite outfits for summer is a dress with a ditsy print paired with flat sandals and a hat. Styling mixed prints also works well for me; a shirt with a geometric pattern and a floral skirt can give off a classy vibe. But the most versatile would have to be the animal print. I can be as flexible as I want with it, and I can wear it anytime, anywhere and still look amazing.

OPTICAL ILLUSION PRINTS

Eye Spy

What songs would make it to your retro playlist?

I would include songs from the ’90s: Man! I feel like a Woman by Shania Twain, Scatman by Scatman John, Believe by Cher and What is Love by Haddaway.

Who is your style icon?

I look up to Kate Moss because she pioneered so many popular styles and has countless noteworthy outfits to her credit, which she always carried off with true confidence.

FEMININE MAXIMALISM

Dolled Up

Which look do you ­­prefer ­— ­­­feminine maximalism or power suits?

I wouldn’t pick one over the other as each ensemble has its own personality and place. I would prefer to be all dolled up when I’m partying or celebrating. On the other hand, power suits are sharp and structured, so they would work best at a more formal gathering.

LUNGIS

Style Check

How do you decide your outfits in the morning?

It depends on my mood and also the weather outside. However, I try to pick something that defines my personality and is more on the lines of cool, fuss-free fashion. A cap or a hat, a pair of sneakers, a boho jumpsuit and a classic denim jacket are the hero pieces of my wardrobe.