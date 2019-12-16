Luxury & Brands

Sunny Side Up

Capucines Mini Vendôme from Louis Vuitton. Capucines Mini Vendôme from Louis Vuitton.

In keeping up with its reputation as a leading name for all things aspirational, Louis Vuitton has introduced the Capucines Mini Vendôme handbag this festive season. Constructed in taurillon leather, this tiny satchel comes in a limited-edition line of only 30 pieces. The circular sunburst motif on the flap is inspired by the colossal sun sculpture, an installation that was conceived by the luxury brand’s visual image director, Faye McLeod, in 2017 when Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme opened its doors at 2, Place Vendôme.

Any LV accessory is steeped in history and a tradition of sophistication; this particular design might appear uncomplicated at first glance, but it involves over 250 individual handcrafted operations. The Capucines handbag made its runway debut in 2013 and still finds relevance with today’s style-conscious set because of its no-fuss size and timeless appeal. The name comes from Rue des Capucines, a street in Paris where the house’s founder had set up his first store, in the same neighbourhood as Place Vendôme.

The house’s monogram, in large metal letters, sits in the middle of the sunburst and the matching gold-tone removable shoulder strap enhances the versatility of this mini bag, making it easier to carry from desk to drinks without feeling like you’re hauling the world on your shoulders. It is available by invite to order.