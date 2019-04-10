  • March 2019
  • Volume 27
  • '19 Issue 02
Fashion
April 10, 2019

Summer Style With Anjali Lama

Text by Rushmika Banerjee. Photographs by Debarati Sanyal. Styling by Yvonne Monteiro. Hair and Make-Up by Anuradha Raman. Model: Anjali Lama at Feat. Artists

The Spring 2019 runways display an assortment of free-spirited styles, structured details and retro hues. Think tie-dye, gym shorts, pleats, terracotta and khaki. The trendsetting Anjali Lama chats with Verve about her success and sartorial philosophy as she steps out in the season’s new heroes

Tie-Dye
Flying Colours

How were you discovered?
While shooting for a leading publication last September, I was talking to the photographer about how I wanted to debut as an international model. I was eagerly looking for a new agency as my contract with the previous one was only for a year. I approached a lot of companies, but they denied my requests. Their logic was that since I am already so famous, I don’t need any representation. My network is not that big, so I wanted to be a part of an agency that would help in grooming me further. The photographer put me in touch with Nikhil D. and Smita Lasrado, and after some discussions I eventually joined their agency, Feat. Artists in November.

Khaki
Modern Military

What challenges did you encounter when navigating the Indian modelling industry?
When I came from Nepal to India, one of the major challenges was that I was not getting enough work. I couldn’t get money from home, so it was difficult for me to make ends meet sometimes. But I didn’t want to go back at that point or give up. Another difficulty was not being able to find a place to live because of my identity as a trans person.

Pleats
Ripple Effect

How would you define your personal style?
I like to wear clothes that are easy-fitted and comfortable to slip into. It shouldn’t always be about following trends. Whether I purchase expensive or cheaper clothing, I make sure that all my outfits have a feel-good factor. It doesn’t make sense if I spend a bomb on something and then am uncomfortable in it. My wardrobe comprises a lot of black clothes and dresses — both minis and maxis.

Gym Shorts
She Got Game

Can you tell us about some elements of your wardrobe that are irreplaceable?
I have a lot of dresses, some of which I have picked up during my travels. I also have many pairs of jeans — loose, fitted, flared and cut-offs, but I usually prefer the loose, boyfriend styles.

Terracotta
Down to Earth

