June 04, 2018

Sultry Sundresses That Make Dressing An Absolute Breeze This Season

Compiled by Saumya Sinha

Here comes the sundress!

Fashion has been fixated for a fair few seasons on the diaphanous dresses that brave the sultry heat like a pro. While the monsoon is almost on its way, high temperatures continue to maintain their sticky grip on the country and there’s no better time to shake things up sartorially. With maxis in sultry sheers, structured strappy dresses with blooming florals and sleek fitted cutwork dresses — a refreshing break from the everything-oversized trend — there’s enough room to experiment.

