Fashion
Street Style At Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018
The striking point about fashion week is that, when one does look closely, there’s a lot of stylish swag that’s found off the ramps as well. This year at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, we discovered some unconventional yet beautiful summer trends, making the event all the more enjoyable!
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
