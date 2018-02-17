Fashion

Street Style At Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

With several sartorial choices waiting to be discovered at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, here’s our low-down of what caught our fancy

The striking point about fashion week is that, when one does look closely, there’s a lot of stylish swag that’s found off the ramps as well. This year at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, we discovered some unconventional yet beautiful summer trends, making the event all the more enjoyable!