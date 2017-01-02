Fashion

Start Fresh: January Wardrobe Essentials

The sweater weather calls for creative layering

‘In a Wonderland they lie, Dreaming as days go by.’ Lewis Carroll’s words lead us into a trance-like state, where love prevails. In the accompanying series of images, we embrace the rich fabric of life. Enchanting lush environs, iridescent metallic dresses, fluid frills, fresh flowers and a pinch of sparkle all weave a magical tale.

‘Let the beauty we love be what we do.’

-Rumi

Neoprene botanical print dress with embellishments, by Namrata Joshipura; scarlett silk dress with stripes, by Sanjay Garg. Both in New Delhi. Embellished booties, by Sanchita, Bengaluru. Gold choker, by Felix Bendish; socks, by Shica, for Whimsical. Both in Mumbai.

‘Isn’t everyone a part of everyone else?.’

-Budd Schulberg

Left: embroidered gown with frills, from Fendi; emerald and brocade skirt, by Sanjay Garg; apricot orange brogues, by Pallavi Mohan, for Not So Serious. All in New Delhi. Floral printed shirt, by Aartivijay Gupta, Mumbai.

Right: moss green bomber jacket, by Arjun Saluja, for Rishta; green sandals, by Shikha and Vinita, for Ilk. Both in New Delhi. Billowy brocade maxi dress,by Payal Khandwala; nose ring with ear cuff, from Misho Designs; socks, by Shica, for Whimsical. All in Mumbai.

‘If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is — infinite.’

– William Blake

Botanical-print bomber, gold embellished dress, both by Varun Bahl, New Delhi. Pearl and polki earrings (used as headpiece), from Anamika Khanna X Amrapali Jewels, Mumbai.

‘I tried to discover, in the rumour of forests and waves, words that other men could not hear, and I pricked up my ears to listen to the revelation of their harmony.’

-Gustave Flaubert

Bordeaux metallic chiffon dress, brocade bomber jacket, both by Hemant and Nandita, New Delhi.

‘Mirrors are perpetually deceitful. They lie and steal your true self. They reveal only what your mind believes it sees.’

-Dee Remy

Botanical-print dress, by Siddhartha Bansal; embroidered bomber jacket, by Varun Bahl. Both in New Delhi. Pleated metallic trousers, from H&M; gold corset, from Misho Designs; socks, by Shica, for Whimsical; Sangria clogs, from Clarks. All in Mumbai.

‘Hold fast to dreams for if dreams die life is a broken-winged bird, that cannot fly.’

-Langston Hughes

Green and gold metallic dress, by Gaurav Jai Gupta, for Akaaro, New Delhi. Forest-print dress, by Aartivijay Gupta; pearl necklace, from Anamika Khanna X Amrapali Jewels. Both in Mumbai.

‘Vulnerability is the birthplace of love, belonging, joy, courage, empathy, and creativity.’

-Brené Brown

Embellished skirt, by Shikha and Vinita, for Ilk, New Delhi. Metallic dress, by Dhruv Kapoor, Gurugram. Organic wool bolero, from p.e.l.l.a, Bengaluru. Polki necklace, from Anamika Khanna X Amrapali Jewels, Mumbai.

‘The gentle overcomes the rigid. The slow overcomes the fast. The weak overcomes the strong.’

-Laozi, Tao Te Ching

Left: botanical-print shirt dress, by Siddhartha Bansal; gold brocade dress, by Rajesh Pratap Singh; seaweed bangle, by Sonal Verma, for Rara Avis; basket weave hat, by Gaurav Jai Gupta, for Akaaro. All in New Delhi.

Right: floral embroidered jacket, by Rajesh Pratap Singh; black and gold brocade dress, by Sanjay Garg; basket weave hat, by Gaurav Jai Gupta, for Akaaro. All in New Delhi.

Neoprene dress with frills, by Gauri and Nainika; polar silver T-shirt, pumps, both by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Both in New Delhi. Geometric gunmetal earrings, from Misho Designs, Mumbai.

‘The greatest tragedy of human existence is the illusion of separateness.’

-Albert Einstein

Nude embellished top, by Shikha and Vinita, for Ilk; lace-up sandals, by Gaurav Jai Gupta, for Akaaro. Both in New Delhi. Silver biker jacket, by Dhruv Kapoor, Gurugram. Botanical-print apron dress, socks, by Shica, for Whimsical, Mumbai.