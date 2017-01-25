  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
January 25, 2017

Sparkle and Shine At Chanel’s Haute Couture SS17 Show

Text by Tanisha Choudhury

A elegant Chanel show that had feathers galore!

Chanel’s spring summer 2017 Haute Couture show was perhaps the most elegant and feminine show Lagerfeld has done in years. While the set was beautiful, it wasn’t as theme-driven or immersive as his other shows. This time around Lagerfeld decided to shine the light on the beauty of the clothes.

The silver mirrored runway was inspired by the 1930s and the Art Deco movement. It was also a reference to the mirrors that reflect the grand staircase that leads to Chanel’s Haute Couture salons on the Rue Cambon. A circular mirrored cylinder in the centre acted like a kaleidoscope for the models passing by.

In the opening looks, the house’ tailoring was highlighted, with the newest iteration of the classic suit featuring strong shoulders, waists cinched by a wide belt and rounded hips. The suits were shown in a variety of subtle sorbet colours like mint green, yellow, lavender and dull pink. Perhaps Lagerfeld’s nod to the 80s.

The evening wear was sleek, in neutral shades of silver, white and grey, with hints of pink and beige. The dresses were created with organza, taffeta and duchess satin and decorated with embroidery, lace, jacquard, tulle and feathers. The silhouettes were strong, and included slim column gowns as well as bell-skirts, both worn with wide belts. The closing looks were naturally the most glamorous, with hand-sewn feathers used to add volume and drama to sparkly silver creations. Lily Rose Depp, Chanel’s ambassador closed the show in a diaphanous, pink ruffled wedding gown that looked like a dreamy feminine confection made of organza.

Tags: Chanel, Fashion, Featured, Haute Couture, Karl Lagerfeld, Online Exclusive, Spring Summer 2017
