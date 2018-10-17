Beauty

SS Homme’s Power Couple On Their Grooming Game

Sarah Shaikh Gonsalves and Sandeep Gonsalves, co-founders and designers of bespoke menswear brand SS HOMME, share not just a well-tuned sense of style, but their beauty and fitness routines are also in sync. The impeccably turned out husband-and-wife team lets us in on their grooming secrets

Skin and hair routines

Sarah Shaikh Gonsalves (SSG): I experiment a lot with my hair. In fact, I had put my strands through so much that I finally had to take a call to chop it all off just after my wedding. But now, I swear by a short, sharp bob. Currently, my hair is bleached to ash blonde, which requires quite a bit of upkeep. I use Nashi Argan shampoo and a conditioner from SheaMoisture to keep it tamed. I get Olapex hair treatments done once in three months as well. I have combination skin, which means I need to use a host of seasonal products to combat my skin problems. I do not leave the house without using Emolene cream, which is a hydronourisher for the skin. Removing my make-up before bed is a must. I will admit, I don’t go out of my way to pamper my skin — I’ve never even had a facial till date!

Sandeep Gonsalves (SG): Before marriage, all I did was go to Truefitt & Hill for a grooming session. Even now, I tend to hardly use any products on my face given the fact that I break out easily. I rely on La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel daily and I love JS Sloane Co. Lightweight Pomade for my hair, as the hold is perfect for me.

The way to unwind

SSG: Oddly, I am not a spa type of girl. I’d rather put on a cooling homemade face pack than sign up for an expensive treatment.

SG: I love massages. I’ve tried them all and The Khyber Spa by L’Occitane, Gulmarg and The Spa at Velassaru Maldives are my top picks.

In my bag

SSG: I always carry the M.A.C Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation compact, and because I love red lips, I have the Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain from Benefit Cosmetics and Stunna Lip Paint from Fenty Beauty.

SG: I don’t carry any products, but I sometimes use Sarah’s Sesderma K-VIT Facial Anti-Dark Circle Serum after a late night.

Must-have product

SSG: I simply cannot do without my under-eye concealer from NARS and Laura Mercier’s Translucent Setting Powder to battle my dark circles.

SG: My La Roche-Posay face wash keeps me fresh, so I’d have to say that.

Fragrance find

SSG: Clinique Happy, it’s fresh and vibrant. I literally douse myself in perfume.

SG: Anything from Mont Blanc, who I feel make the most amazing colognes. I’d also single out Light Blue Pour Homme by Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci Guilty.

Down memory lane

SSG: I have four sisters and make-up was always a huge part of our growing-up years. Seeing my older sister who is a model get ready for shows and events sparked my interest in cosmetics. Every night, I’d watch my mom apply her face and hand cream and wonder why anyone would go through so much trouble. Now that I’m nearing the age of 30, I’ve realised the importance of a good skin regime and try to follow a routine just like my mom’s.

SG: When I was younger, I loved checking out the millions of colognes on display at various international departmental stores abroad. My parents were sure I’d get into the luxury field right then.

Looking in the mirror

SSG: I see a boss!

SG: A hustler.

The style evolution

SSG: Ever since we founded our brand SS HOMME, my style has evolved more towards power dressing and tailored garments. In fact, I can’t leave the house to go for dinner or drinks without a blazer on.

SG: I like to be suited and booted at all times. If you ever drop by our studio, you’ll find me in a jacket and coloured trousers. I like experimenting with tiny details on my garments.

In-flight tricks

SSG: Always carry a face mask, use it 10 minutes before landing. And a good under-eye concealer always works wonders.

SG: Face wash plus a wet towel does it for me. I’m simple like that.

Staying fit

SSG: I am blessed to have a high metabolism rate. I try to do regular weight and functional training to stay moderately fit. The operative word here is ‘try’.

SG: I train a lot. I’m either at the gym, swimming or on a tennis court three to five times a week. And I try to eat right — lots of greens and protein, with a good balance of desserts.