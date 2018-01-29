Fashion

Show-Stealing Moments And The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2018 Grammy Awards

The who’s who of the industry made a statement on the red carpet by transforming music’s biggest night into a call to arms for equality

The highly anticipated music extravaganza of the year finally made its way back to New York after 15 years — a fact that James Corden casually mentioned to last night’s most-nominated artiste Jay Z by quoting from his smash hit Empire State of Mind. Every award show this year has impressively managed to shed light on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement and the Grammys were no different with many attendees walking the red carpet with white roses to honour the victims of sexual abuse. This was further boosted by Kesha’s performance of her ballad Praying where she was joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and members of the Resistance Revival Chorus. The performance was the zenith of the singer’s comeback after having been bogged down for years by producer Dr. Luke’s defamation suit where she accused him of sustained emotional abuse and rape.

It seems that every major entertainment event should have a mandatory segment dedicated to Trump since the president’s election to the White House and the Grammys didn’t break that streak. James Corden auditioned various celebrities, quoting from the audio version of Michael Wolff’s controversial book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Cher all made cameos, but the one that took the cake was that of that of Hillary Clinton reading a line from the bestselling exposé aloud.

Conspicuous by their absence were heavyweights Adele, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West, Drake and Taylor Swift but it was made up for by Rihanna made up for this by cheerfully gyrating to Wild Thoughts alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller and Miley Cyrus and Elton John duetting to Tiny Dancer.

Here’s our pick of the biggest winners last night followed by our pick of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Album of the year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Record of the year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Song of the year

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

Best rap album

Damn – Kendrick Lamar

Best pop solo performance

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Best new artist

Alessia Cara