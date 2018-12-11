Luxury & Brands

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Let’s go back to the future

The ’70s metallic madness is making a raging comeback on the runway, and these unconventional outfits will give you just the right kind of flashiness. Ditch the basic black dress and make a sleek statement with futuristic silvers, and welcome ensembles available in vinyl, latex and tinfoil.

Not traditionally go-to party outfits, jumpsuits are perfect to experiment with. This off-shoulder shimmer jumpsuit from Amit Aggarwal will help you channel your inner disco diva

This two-piece Tom Ford pantsuit is ideal to transition from day to evening effortlessly. Bring out the big guns with some classic pearls.

The cold-shoulder trend stands out in this sharp and fluid number by Cushine et Ochs. The turtle-neck lends just the right balance of coverage.

Tinfoil dresses carry characteristic textures, and this Marques Almeida ensemble with delicate florals, shows us how two styles can work well, cohesively.

Christopher Kane’s throwback to the ‘60s mini dresses — with its high hemlines, bold shoulders — has a neo-baroque emboss print that’ll catch the light as you dance the night away.

Altuzarra’s Lucy Harness Knee High Boot will make you seem like you’ve stepped right out of a space town in a futuristic wild, wild west.