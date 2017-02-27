  • February 2017
  Volume 26
  '17 Issue 02
February 27, 2017

Saiyami Kher’s Tryst With Pastels

Photographed by Sushant Chhabria. Styling by Prayag Menon. Assisted by Chandni Sinha. Make-Up and Hair by Tenzin Kyizom, Inega Model Management

We draw you into the world of retro-inspired silhouettes featuring cool whites, subtle brights and vivid florals

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)

Go behind the scenes with our cover girl:

 

Read our rapid fire interview with Saiyami Kher here.

Close