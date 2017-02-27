Fashion

Saiyami Kher’s Tryst With Pastels

We draw you into the world of retro-inspired silhouettes featuring cool whites, subtle brights and vivid florals

(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see styling notes.)

Moss jumpsuit (worn as top), skein work bud skirt, both by Shivan and Narresh, New Delhi. Essential V hoop earrings, from Louis Vuitton, Mumbai. White dress with laser-cut applique leaves, by Gauri and Nanika, New Delhi. Star hook earrings, from Dhora, Jaipur. Purple dress with laser-cut pansy flowers, by Gauri and Nainika, New Delhi. White neoprene pants, by Hemant and Nandita; Fergie heels, from Salvatore Ferragamo. Both in New Delhi. Star pin earrings, from Dhora, Jaipur. Red and pink silk top, from Miuniku, Mumbai.

Go behind the scenes with our cover girl:

