Luxury & Brands

Ring In The Festive Season With These Stylish Timepieces

Take your pick from a host of timekeepers and add a touch of panache to your ensemble with a horological offering

Salthora Meta Black Line, MeisterSinger

The stainless steel casing of this ticker flaunts a matt finish and is completed by a robust brown saddle leather strap.

Freelancer AC/DC Limited Edition, Raymond Weil

This iconic collaboration pays tribute to the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of famers AC/DC – need we say anymore?

Classic St. Mawes, Daniel Wellington

A showstopper for sure, this timepiece is simple, unfussy, clean and minimalist.

Golden Bridge Round, Corum

The clarity of the sapphire crystal reveals a quintessential miniature version of San Francisco’s infamous Golden Gate Bridge.

HyperChrome Automatic Diamonds, Rado

The automatic movement is housed within a beautiful sparkling exterior encrusted with diamonds.