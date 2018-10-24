Ring In The Festive Season With These Stylish Timepieces
Salthora Meta Black Line, MeisterSinger
The stainless steel casing of this ticker flaunts a matt finish and is completed by a robust brown saddle leather strap.
Freelancer AC/DC Limited Edition, Raymond Weil
This iconic collaboration pays tribute to the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of famers AC/DC – need we say anymore?
Classic St. Mawes, Daniel Wellington
A showstopper for sure, this timepiece is simple, unfussy, clean and minimalist.
Golden Bridge Round, Corum
The clarity of the sapphire crystal reveals a quintessential miniature version of San Francisco’s infamous Golden Gate Bridge.
HyperChrome Automatic Diamonds, Rado
The automatic movement is housed within a beautiful sparkling exterior encrusted with diamonds.
