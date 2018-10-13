Rahul Mishra’s Roman Triumph On Day 3 Of Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week
Fresh off the success of his Paris Fashion Week show (with a glowing review from Suzy Menkes), Rahul Mishra
He wove diaphanous Maheshwari silks in the patterns of Madras checks that were popular in the ’90s, and used navy stripes to contrast with bunches of flowers embroidered in his signature French knots. “I try to show looks that can be worn differently by different people,” he said after the show. And you can see it for yourself. His light blazers embellished with floral motifs would look as good with a pair of jeans as they do when he layers them over a maxi dress cut on the bias.
At this time in his career, his aesthetic has evolved to a point that it looks almost faultless. And his choice to return to the ready-to-wear calendar—he has only shown his Indian haute couture collections at Couture Week for the last 4 years — is a welcome one.
