January 27, 2020

Queen-sized Adventure

Creative Direction by Nitya Arora. Photographed by Farhan Hussain, styled by James Lalthanazuala, make-up by Mitesh Rajani, hair by Sonam Solanki. Feat. Artists. Models: Thara Parambi at Inega Talent Management

Verve celebrates free and equal love with Thara and Lily—the new-age, non-conformist couple—who take over Lallgarh Palace in Bikaner with an androgynous pantsuit, floral headgear with an evening gown, a turban, a scarf, a beret… We invite you on a multi-textured trip to uninhibited India starring Gucci’s eclectic latest collection.













