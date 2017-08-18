Fashion

Preview: Wendell Rodricks On Presenting A Plus-Size Collection At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

The designer tells us how his collection will break preconceived notions about body sizes and style elements

What prompted you to collaborate with aLL?

“I have been working on Indian women’s sizes since 1989 and always advocated the inclusion of different body types on the runway which have long since been ignored. Most people are also under the impression that plus means curvy or voluptuous, but plus size has so many varied shapes and sizes under its belt. This collaboration with aLL seeks to bust these myths and introduce a classic yet contemporary collection.’

What kind of style elements have you incorporated into the collection that will help plus-size customers?

“We’ve used a lot of white, neutrals and greys in our collection, colours that have always been labelled a strict no-no for plus-size people. The collection sees many vivid and bright shades, a departure from the norm of telling plus size people to dress in darker hues. We’ve also introduced anti-fit and voluminous garments this season.”

Can you describe the techniques and textiles you have used in the collection?

“We’ve used a range of fabrics such as cotton mul, over-dyed twill lycra, crepe, jacquard, poly knits and poly georgette among others which lend a distinct silhouette to the outfits.”