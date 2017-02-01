Fashion

Preview: #SustainableMan show at LFW Summer Resort 2017

Aneeth Arora, Abraham and Thakore, and Rajesh Pratap Singh on making their collections eco-conscious…

This year on the Sustainable Fashion and Indian Textiles Day at Lakmé Fashion Week, three designers will be showcasing at the #SustainableMan show. Below, the designers of Pero, Abraham & Thakore and Rajesh Pratap Singh give us an insight into how they made their collections eco-conscious…

Abraham & Thakore

“The things we had in mind while designing this collection were: responsibility, compassion, and a small footprint. Our collection is based on re-invented traditional menswear. We’ve spent a lot of time developing solutions to create fabrics for this line, using production waste, off-cuts, remnants, and other found fabrics. We are attempting to show how recycled and upcycled materials can be used stylishly.”

Rajesh Pratap Singh

“When it comes to sustainability in fashion, one factor is materials and manufacturing processes that have an impact on the environment and the other is the human factor which is about people and employment generation.

We are using industrial manufacturing practices which are sustainable – recycled bottles are turned into synthetic yarns, recycled and old garments are shredded and turned into yarns, and finally, fabric from old pieces of clothing is taken to create new, fashionable garments. We have also used organic indigo dye.”

Péro by Aneeth Arora

Aneeth Arora Aneeth Arora Photograph by Sachin Soni

“I believe in sustainability as a philosophy where people start making a conscious effort to ensure that your fashion decisions don’t have an adverse effect on the environment. Péro creates an international aesthetic using local materials and skills, taking inspiration from what surrounds us, to make a product that connects with people, wherever in the world it is placed. The Indian-ness of Péro rests in the textile process, where materials pass through the hands of one craftsperson to another, carrying forward the Indian tradition of hand-crafting and creating pieces that are unique.”