Fashion

Preview: Sonaakshi Raj On Giving PVC A Fresh Spin At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

The designer’s collection titled ‘Skin’ aims to employ the use of PVC in a way that is radical yet comfortable

Why is your collection called ‘Skin’?

“It’s because I believe that skin is the most beautiful part of a woman’s body and she needs nothing more than that to look heartbreakingly gorgeous. I want women to adopt this collection and feel as comfortable in it as they would in their own skin. This season, my line is a toast to the bold, beautiful and independent woman, who knows her mind and is not afraid to make experimental sartorial choices.”

How have you employed the use of PVC in this collection?

“PVC is a practical material to use on garments although it hasn’t been explored to its full potential yet. This collection is an attempt to take the medium from streetwear to the runway. I don’t plan on designing an entire collection in PVC though; I only want to use it to highlight separates and other details.”

One piece from this collection for the Verve woman

“It would have to be the black and gold metallic mesh evening gown. With the ongoing festive season, I feel this particular piece will allow the Verve woman to make a glamorous entry anywhere she goes.”

Tell us about the weaves and techniques you’ve used.

“In terms of fabric, I’m working with metallic mesh for the first time. Fashioned with drapes of tulle, blended georgettes, fringing & dripping embellishments, our trademark sari gowns are laden with attention-grabbing details.”

Who are your favourite Bollywood muses?

“I love dressing Deepika Padukon and Sonam Kapoor because they were amongst the first few celebrities to wear my designs. I received many queries once they started promoting my work, more so because my ensembles fit them like a glove. Deepika wore my ivory and nude saree gown with a sheer neck and back while Sonam wore a lime green one with a cut-waist bodice.”