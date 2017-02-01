  • January 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 01
February 01, 2017

Preview: Payal Singhal’s LFW Summer Resort Collection 2017

Text by Tanisha Choudhury

The designer’s latest collection derives its noir glamour from the 1930s…

Designer Payal Singhal speaks to us about channeling old-school glamour in her upcoming collection for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017…

Why did you decide to look to the 1930s for inspiration for this collection?
“It wasn’t a conscious decision. I was in a phase where I was watching a lot of old-school murder mysteries and became intrigued by the costumes. So I decided to reference the pre-World War period and the glittery fashion of the time in my collection.”

What elements of 1930s glamour have you incorporated into the Payal Singhal aesthetic?
“The entire collection has a sense of languidness and fluidity. For instance, we’ve worked with elements like drop waists, fringes, and tassels. There is a lot of Indian influence in the textiles and embroidery of the ’30s and that comes through in the collection as well. Jackets — whether worn over dresses or skirt sets — were very popular back then and hence the jacket is an important fixture in our collection too. We have also taken the Indian kurta and given it a swing and ease of movement. Silhouettes referenced from the period have been tweaked with our signature touches.”

What are some of the techniques used in this collection?
“We have used metallic embroidery to create Art Deco patterns, florals and Indian motifs. Silver and gold mukaish and pitta work have been used throughout the collection, in a contemporary manner. Beaded tassels and fringing is another important aspect of the collection but we have created the same using embroidery so that final effect is 3D. We’ve also worked with statement prints, discreet leather appliques and 3D threadwork scallops.”

Below, she shares her moodboard:

