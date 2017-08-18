Fashion

Preview: Nachiket Barve’s Bridal Extravaganza At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

In his first ever collection for brides, the designer presents multi-purpose ensembles that allow women to be themselves instead of weighing them down

What made you venture into bridal-wear?

“As a designer, I have always been inspired by reinventing traditional techniques with a modern edge. The progression to festive wear is a natural extension of my aesthetic. The challenge of adding lightness, practicality and versatility to occasion wear prompted me to create a line that would resonate with women today.”

Tell us about some of the silhouettes and techniques that you’ve used.

“I firmly believe clothes have to allow women to be themselves, not weigh them down and encumber them. I have focussed on innovation with embellishment that is super light and allows ease of movement. Traditional embroidery forms such as Zardosi have been reinvented in lighter material. Delicate Aari embroidery makes surfaces dressy but is gossamer light.

I am obsessed with the idea of clothes finding usage beyond just one festive occasion, so the entire collection is designed as separates that can be used multiple ways. Being based in Mumbai, the idea of letting clothes languish in the back of limited closet space breaks my heart. These are clothes with lightness that take the starch out of festive dressing.

The collection is inspired by the Greco Roman Goddesses, who all have different facets; be it Diana, the Goddess of hunting or Aphrodite, the Goddess of love. The collection caters to different kinds of women and allows their individuality to shine through.”

Tell us about your fascination with colours.

“Colour is a very important element of clothes as it plays a huge part in determining how you feel and look when you put them on. I have played with a tight palette of an unconventional indigo, a deep burgundy and a fiery Paprika, with accents of black and mustard, all gilded in deep tones of gold and silver. It is festive yet timeless, besides being flattering across a spectrum of skin tones. Moreover, Lakmé Salon’s expertise is going to add another layer of three-dimensional colour with their makeup that will feature holographic highlights and graphic liners with metallic reflects.”

How challenging is it to design costumes for films and other productions?

“While my runway collections always revolve around a muse or a source of inspiration, the area of Costume Design literally helps me transform an actor into a character. I’ve won multiple awards for costume design for the Marathi film Katyar Kaljat Ghusali last year, so it has been an exciting journey. I have also been fortunate to work with directors who value attention to detail and respect the vast amount of research that goes into the process.”