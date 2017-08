Fashion

Preview: Anushree Reddy’s Royal Affair At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

The designer’s billowing silhouettes will take you back to the royal Mughal courts of yore

Why did you choose Hyderabad’s Princess Niloufer as your inspiration?

“I wanted to draw attention to the decadence of Hyderabadi design which is all about elaborate royal opulence. With this collection, I aim to transport the audience back to the majestic Mughal empire with its royal courtesans and stately princes.”

What, according to you, are the top bridal trends for 2017?

“Jewel coloured hues, intricate zardozi craftsmanship and traditional outfits with contemporary silhouettes are going to continue to reign this year. Also, scallop details, flirty frills, clean silhouettes and ruffle details are something that a lot of brides are opting for to facilitate the ease of movement instead of standing uneasily on the stage for hours.”

One piece from this collection for theĀ VerveĀ woman

“It would have to be the purple double scalloped lehenga with the red zardozi blouse since the colour palette is one that only a confident woman could carry off.”