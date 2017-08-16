Fashion

Preview: Anavila’s Show At LFW Winter/Festive 2017

As the conscientious designer gears up to close Sustainable Day on Day 2, we chat with her about her collection and ideologies

What prompted you to opt for black instead of your usual subdued hues?

“I like to go beyond the expected and venture into unfamiliar territory. It is only when one breaks out of their comfort zone can something entirely new be discovered. This year’s collection is focused on form and design. Black, as a colour lends itself beautifully to both. I wanted to show the soft and romantic side of the shade through beautiful surface treatments.”

Seeing how you’re closing Sustainable Day at LFW, what are the eco-friendly elements in your collection?

“We work with handwoven fabric and handcrafted techniques. Our efforts are always targeted towards strengthening our karigars and their skill sets. I feel like we have been able to do this beautifully with Blur. A sari handwoven in West Bengal has been hand block printed in Gujarat and then embellished with khatwa by the women artisans of Jharkhand. It’s easy to source local talent but what is often overlooked is sustaining the employment that we have generated over the years.”

What is your favourite piece from the collection?

“I am very excited about the silhouettes of the blouses in this collection. They are comfortable and formal at the same time. The beautiful blends we have created with our weavers using linen, silk, wool and new textures are our biggest offerings to the sari-wearing woman.”

Why is sustainability so important to you?

“I feel like it’s a way of life for me, besides being a non-negotiable work ethic. We’ve always worked with these values and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”