Fashion

Preview: Amoh by Jade Create Ethnic Wear For The Youth At Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017

Inspired by the eternal fashion of the 60s and 70s, this collection by Jade is unrestrained

Can you tell us about the interesting array of colours in this collection?

“My showcase titled Aiyana is a synonym for celebration. To capture all the events that we revel in as part of our culture in a colour palette, we’ve got powder pinks, dark blues and a hint of deep red and wine. We also have mauve and earthy browns in addition to neutrals in the collection.”

How have you depicted self-expression, freedom and rebellion this season?

“The idea behind Amoh is to create ethnic wear for a much younger and modern audience. To do justice to our philosophies, we’ve employed the use of layering that includes a unique combination of bralettes with dhoti pants and jumpsuits with jackets. The silhouettes are free flowing and beautifully capture the characteristics of the new-age woman.”

Tell us about the textiles and techniques you’ve used.

“This season, our collection consists entirely of pure fabrics like mul, soft chiffons and silk. The collection has Aari techniques and Zardosi work; besides being heavy on resham embroidery.”