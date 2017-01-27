Fashion

Preview: Amit Aggarwal’s LFW Summer Resort 2017 Collection

The designer talks about the theme of upcycling and making his collection eco-friendly

Amit Aggarwal, a designer known for his use of quirky materials, creates collections that are both fashion-forward and eco-conscious. This time he is presenting his collection in association with Lakmé Salon, with the theme being upcycling. Below he tells us what to expect from the showcase:

In what way is your new collection pro-environment?

“The AM.IT Winter Resort 2017 collection upcycles ripped, traditional hand-woven Patola sarees by restoring them using modern industrial treatments like bonding, pleating and weaving with man-made yarns to fortify them. We have utilised old organic textiles with our signature recycled sequin that increases the lifespan of a precious, sustainable material.”

What are some of the weaves and techniques used?

“We have explored weaving in combination with different materials — like pearl sheets woven with faux metal strips and cotton threads. Saris are woven with recycled metallic sheets, leather cords and braids, and metallic meshes. Looped metal sheets are woven with cotton cords as a surface embellishment. Techniques like the blanket stitch combined with leather cords have also been incorporated in this collection.”

A few sketches from the line: