Beauty

Prepare To Party With Huda Kattan’s New Year’s Eve Beauty Guide

Huda Kattan, one of the leading influencers in the world of beauty, always looks flawless. She reveals how she gets ready to ring in the New Year. These are tips-and-tricks you definitely want to steal…

Start on the right note: It’s all about prepping your skin properly—make sure that you always exfoliate and follow it up by hydrating your skin really well. I swear by the Ole Henriksen Power Peel Transforming Facial System that I’ve been using for over 10 years! After that, I use the Tony Moly Intense Care Snail Hydro-Gel Mask. My skin gets really sensitive from all the make-up and the peel, and this calms it down. When I take the sheet off, I have flawless, glowing, beautiful skin. Never underestimate the power of water – it will literally change your skin!

Must-have in your make-up bag: The Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette is a definite must-have for achieving a dramatic and mysterious look, which is really popular with Indian women. Indian women look amazing with dramatic eyes. Having brown eyes and strong brows myself, I love to experiment with warm, earthy tones and pressed pearly hues in soft shades; the contrast of the cool shade against the warmth of brown eyes just makes the eye colour pop. I also love taking the liner all the way into the corner of the eye and applying black liner to the waterline for an Arabic-inspired look. Of course, I love false lashes, and I always finish my look with a set of really dramatic lashes. When I want to up the drama quotient, Huda Beauty lashes in Farah #12 are my ride-or-die lashes.

From desk to dance floor: Once your foundation is done, the main thing to do to ensure that your make-up lasts all evening, is to set it properly with a powder. So, bake under your eyes with a super fine powder (my new favourite is the Kat Von D Brightening Lock-It Powder), and use a translucent powder over your face to set everything. Then finish with a good setting spray.

Get that glow: We always celebrate New Year’s Eve as a family, really relaxed, and chilled at home. My favourite indulgence is a hydrating face mask. I am obsessed with the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Masks. They are luxurious and instantly hydrate my skin, leaving me radiant.

A makeup no-no: The worst thing you can do is not cleanse your face after a night out. I remove my makeup with organic extra virgin coconut oil, which I warm in my hands, and massage all over my face. Then, I just wipe off the excess with a couple of cotton pads. I cleanse my face with the Bioderma Sébium Gel Moussant cleanser; it gets rid of everything, and it’s gentle on my skin. I can’t live without my Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2; I get really bad acne, and if I don’t use this, I break out! It’s amazing for getting rid of any residue or flaky skin, and it really controls oil and tightens pores. I finish with REN Rose O¹² Moisture Defence Oil, which is so hydrating – just what your skin needs after a party.