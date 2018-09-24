  • September 2018
September 24, 2018

Polo Ralph Lauren Launches In India

Text by Megha Shah

5 of our favourite items from the flagship store at Delhi’s DLF Emporio

The iconic polo player logo, which has become a symbol of American preppy luxury, gallops into India with Polo Ralph Lauren’s first store in Delhi’s Emporio Mall.

The sport-inspired label from Ralph Lauren (who celebrated 50 years in the business this year) has influences from the Wild West to the English-influenced country club to the varsity world.

The new store features the Fall/Winter 2018 collection hot from the runways of New York. From bags and belts to dresses and polo tees for men and women, we pick the 5 items that caught our eye:

This bullfighting matador meets Sergeant Pepper’s fitted jacket. Power dressing with some quirk.
Price: ₹54,690

This Haircalf Lennox Crossbody bag. The perfect music festival companion.
Price: ₹39,990

The Polo Teddy tee. When your regular polo needs some character.
Price: ₹10,690

This Steer-head suede backpack can pare down any attire for some casual nonchalance.
Price: ₹37,990

This beaded and engraved belt for some hipster cred.
Price: ₹49,990

