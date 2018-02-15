  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
Beauty
February 15, 2018

Plane Indispensable: In-Flight Beauty Essentials

Photographed by Prateek Patel. Realisation by Swati Sinha

Stock up on our list of products that will ensure you step off the airplane looking nothing short of fabulous

1. Eye mask, from Hunkemöller
2. Elizabeth Arden Visible Whitening Multi-Targeted UV shield BB Cream SPF 30 PA++
3. Givenchy Mister Brow Filler, 03 Granite
4. Bobbi Brown Blush, Poppy 19
5. GG Blooms cosmetic case, from Gucci
6. Lakmé Absolute Kohl Ultimate Kajal
7. Clarins Hand And Nail Treatment Cream
8. Clinique Chubby Plump & Shine Liquid Lip Plumping Gloss, 06 Jumbo Jem
9. Jo Malone London Mimosa and Cardamom Cologne

1. MYGLAMM Total Makeover FF Cream, 5 in 1 Primer, Concealer, Foundation, Compact, Skin Tone Corrector
2. Forest Essentials Ultra Rich Body Lotion Madurai
3. Shiseido IBUKI Quick Fix Mist
4. Kaleidogram Monogram shawl, from Louis Vuitton
5. Sephora Pearl Face Mask
6. Dior So Real sunglasses, from Dior
7. Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil, Red Berry
8. Wella Professionals Perfect Me Lightweight BB Lotion

 

