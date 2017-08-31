  • August 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 08
Beauty
August 31, 2017

Pamper Yourself With Our Month’s Pick Of Face Masks, Perfume Oils And Lipsticks

Photograph by Prateek Patel. Realisation by Swati Sinha and Gouri Katdare

Fresh off the counters, these new offerings give your face and hair a cutting-edge impact

  1.  Shiseido Full Lash Multi-Dimension Mascara
  2. Clinique + Jonathan Adler Lid Pop, 07 Aqua Pop
  3. Skeyndor Anti-Fatigue Gelly Massage Oil With Malachite
  4. MAC Next to Nothing Face Color
  5. Givenchy Rouge Interdit Lipstick, 23 Fuchsia In-The-Know
  6. Hedonista Fresh Face Scrub
  7. Chambor Extreme Eyes, Long-Wear Kohl, 04 Royal Blue
  8. Nykaa Glamor Eyes, 03 Jade Jinx.
  9. Kevin.Murphy Hydrate-Me Masque
  10. Clinique + Jonathan Adler Blush Pop, 04 Plum Pop
  11. Sisley Paris Tinted Balm, 5 Phyto-Lip Twist
  12. Lakmé Absolute Lip Pout Matte, Masabalips, Bubble Pink
  13. Elemis Clarity Perfume Oil
  14. Stay Quirky Nailpolish, 611 Sugar With Pop
Tags: Beauty, Chambor, Clinique, Fashion, Featured, Givenchy, Hedonista, Lakme, Mac, Nykaa, Shiseido
