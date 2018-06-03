On the Dot: Shweta Malhotra’s Style Is All About Comfort And Minimalism
“I tend to wear a lot of blacks, whites and muted solids as well as oversized silhouettes. You would also see a lot of geometry in my clothes and accessories — especially dots!”
“My all-time favourite artists are Ikko Tanaka, Carmen Herrera, Ellsworth Kelly, Nathalie du Pasquier and Yayoi Kusama and brands are issey miyake, miuniku, cos, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, Jacquemus, Kenzo, The Row and Lovebirds.”
“My overall design aesthetic is minimal, bold and graphic, a response to the maximalist visual language prevalent in India.”
“My idea of feminine and powerful dressing is something classic and androgynous. A crisp white tailored shirt from Bodice with a sharp silhouette, black high-waisted cigarette pants paired with pumps and red lipstick. It is a timeless, elegant yet bold look.”
“Currently, my style is all about comfort and minimalism. Over the past couple of years, my dressing has graduated to being mostly easy and sometimes bold.”
“I try to combine my love for graphic design and fashion in different ways, from working on fashion branding to creating illustrations and textile prints.”
