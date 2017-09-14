Luxury & Brands

Verve Exclusive: First Look At Chopard’s Exquisite ‘Jewellery Wardrobe’

The Silk Road collection comes with a distinguishing balance of superior artistry and technical expertise

We have haute couture and we have haute jewellery. And it is at the collision point of these two worlds that a special charm resides. Synonymous with pioneering craftsmanship and opulent finesse, Chopard has flawlessly managed to harness this magic in an iconic way. Guided by an aspiration towards the sublime and a tireless quest for perfection, the Silk Road collection was conceived thanks to a collaboration between co-president and creative director Caroline Scheufele and Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei. The two first met at Cannes in 2015, where they discovered a mutual appreciation for each other’s work. Pei took up Scheufele’s invitation to visit the Chopard High Jewellery workshops in Geneva, and it was this reunion that sparked the idea to create a dynamic dialogue between jewellery and apparel.

With this merger of artistic realms, the visionaries also bring together geometry and movement, design and light, detail and grandeur. Through a shared sense of tradition and a firm grasp on modern aesthetics, the powerful women draw from rich legacies to create dazzling masterworks. They are heavily inspired by nature, depicting floral beauties through gem setting, the delicate fold of a gown, or the motif of a finely sculpted watch, all the while weaving in fresh ties and revealing common threads that run through the collection.

The Chopard hallmarks shine through — dainty lacework, technical innovations, stone cutting and setting beautifully accentuating a refreshing colour palette and rare gemstone combinations like that of emeralds and Paraiba tourmalines.

A truly spellbinding collection, Silk Road stands for peerless creativity and represents the inspirational strength that its creators embody on a global scale.