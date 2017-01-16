Beauty

Melanie Chandra Spills Her Beauty Secrets

The actor, who stars in the American medical drama Code Black, shares her night regimen, beauty essentials and more

Signature beauty statement

Less is more. Never hide behind your make-up or your clothes.

Morning fix

The first product I use every day is face wash — Philosophy’s Purity Made Simple.

Night regimen

I end my day with a facial serum. It loads my face with nutrients and my skin wakes up feeling supple in the morning.

Red carpet essentials

Lipstick. I never wear it on a day-to-day basis, only for events. I just do a natural gloss daily.

Notes from your childhood

My mom used to use Davidoff Cool Water. It was an American fad 15 years ago, but in the rare chance I smell it on someone, it takes me back to my childhood.

Power scent

I’m still looking for the right one — something alluring, mysterious, and feminine.

First fragrance

Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf.

Beauty must-haves

Facial sunscreen, Benefit’s Hoola Matte Bronzer, MAC Zoom Lash Mascara, Moroccanoil Hair Treatment for when my ends get dry, and Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick.

Pampering rituals

Facials or massages. They’re much needed to de-stress and detoxify, and I always feel renewed. I would love to get a facial every week if I could, but it’s hard to find the time.

Mom’s advice

She barely uses any products, and her skin has remained flawless to this day. She’s the one who told me that less is more, that all you need is a good moisturiser. She’s used a simple Oil Of Olay cream her entire life.

Beauty SOS

If my skin is in trouble, it’s probably because of what I’m consuming. So I’ll drink a ton of water (way more than usual) and stick to only nutrient-rich, all-natural food for some time.

Faux pas from the past

In high school we used to over-pluck our eyebrows so that they were super thin. It was a trend back then, but in retrospect, I just think, ‘Ouch!’

Travel essentials

My facial cleanser (Purity Made Simple by Philosophy), my facial serum and moisturiser (Raziehs Radiant Serum and their Obsession Cream), tweezers, chapstick, and hand cream.