Make A Striking Statement With Your Lips This Festive Season

All about self-expression, new age make-up follows no rules. Experts and enthusiasts urge you to use your lips as a palette

The options for lip wear have multiplied — and how. Take a look at the ranges in the market and you will realise that this is the time when all textures (matt, creamy, glossy and more) are happily coexisting, which means that you don’t have to restrict yourself to just one signature style. You can have the best of both — nay, all — the worlds.

No longer are you supposed to be the girl in red or the one in nude hues. Celebrity make-up artist Namrati Soni says, “I’ve never been a trend artist. Why not embrace it all? Your look is what your personality is. People have begun to accept themselves and express their individuality through their make-up. While for summer, fresh colours work; for winter, darker tones are sexy and interesting. So if you love pink, go for a deeper one, and do try a red once in a while.”

Last season, ombre and glitter lips took centre stage. Now, sharing the spotlight are different techniques and ways to let your lips speak eloquently and beautifully.

Crystal: Diamonds, proclaimed ‘a girl’s best friends’, are now inspiring make-up artists to bejewel the lips. This look is achieved by using tiny crystals, flecks of glitter, liquid lipstick, and metallic liquid colour. “To make this trend more wearable, especially for the Indian festive season, you can just use a hint of crystal either in the centre or the corners of your lips,” states Stafford Braganza, national education manager, skills and techniques, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup.

Holographic: From pinks to reds and even blacks, it’s all about giving lipstick an extreme, luminous effect.

This look takes glossy formulations to another level, as it is all about colour changing, light-catching glosses that give you a futuristic appeal.

Unicorn: Also called rainbow lips, these are not for the faint-hearted. The layering of pinks, purples, blues and greens needs an effervescent personality to carry off this dreamy, magical and bold trend. You can choose to go either glossy or matt.

Chrome: The super-glossy metallic pout with a mirror-like sheen is all poised to become the rage now that festivity is in the air. It complements Indian outfits that are resplendent with ornate embroidery. “Go drench your lips in jewel tones to create a balance. If you want to keep it subtle, layer your regular lipstick with a swab of golden gloss,” suggests Braganza.

Gradient: A variation of ombre lips, this technique uses three shades of the same colour to create a tonal effect. For instance, you could combine plum, wine and red to make an impact. Start by lining the outer corners of your lips with the darkest shade. Follow through inwards with the medium shade. Fill in the inner part of your lips with the lightest shade in the gradient. Blend lightly to achieve a soft finish.