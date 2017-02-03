Beauty

Lauren Gottlieb’s Secret To Flawless Beauty

The gifted dancer and actor shares a page from her beauty book

Less is more! Don’t overdo the make-up and try to look like someone you are not.

Favourite reel look

ABCD 2. I played an Indian American; I gave her a very bohemian look and it helped me get into character all the more.

Morning fix

I like to start the day by washing my face even though I do it at night before going to bed. My favourite continues to be the Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser. With hot water or steam, it tingles the skin lightly.

Night companion

I like to put on a (green) face mask before going to bed. Let it stay on your face for 20 to 30 minutes while you finish watching a television show, wash, and you’ll feel so fresh and clean after!

Glam quotient

I am not a big fan of lip plumpers. I find that burning sensation repulsive. But for a red carpet I will suck it up, and plump up.

Stage memories

Both purple eyeshadow and red lipstick take me back to dance competitions as a kid. We used way too much of both while putting on our ‘stage make-up’.

Angel by Thierry Mugler Angel by Thierry Mugler

Scented notes

Angel by Thierry Mugler was the first fragrance I ever bought, and I can still tell whenever someone is wearing it around me. However, I am obsessed with Marc Jacobs Lola.



Marc Jacobs Lola Marc Jacobs Lola

Travel kit

I pack my dry shampoo, sea salt spray and hair spray. And pretty much every face product and make-up I own. I’m an overpacker.



Kevin Murphy Kevin Murphy

Mane truths

I love anything and everything Kevin Murphy! It’s like skincare for your hair. The products are manufactured using environmentally friendly practices and are very gentle on your locks. I’ve never been a fan of a hair product line until now.



Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Make Up For Ever Ultra HD

Beauty high

What makes me most happy is when I use my Make Up For Ever Ultra HD stick foundation to contour my face. You quickly look like you slept for 20 hours. It’s perfect for a girl boss who never sleeps.

Precious buy

When I travel home to the US, I stock up on my Rene Furterer dry shampoo. In a place like India where the weather is so humid, it makes you always look like you just washed your hair. After a sweaty dance rehearsal it comes very much in handy.

Shoppers’s paradise

Los Angeles and NYC. You get everything imaginable there. I love going to this store called Nigel’s in LA. Since I’m a member of the film union there I get 15 per cent oﬀ!